Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 36 668 B 276 B 276 B Net income 2023 2 492 B 18 782 M 18 782 M Net Debt 2023 19 984 B 151 B 151 B P/E ratio 2023 9,97x Yield 2023 3,05% Capitalization 24 431 B 184 B 184 B EV / Sales 2023 1,21x EV / Sales 2024 1,19x Nbr of Employees 372 817 Free-Float 69,9% Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 1 801,00 JPY Average target price 2 164,71 JPY Spread / Average Target 20,2% Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2 Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.63% 184 160 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 15.91% 81 165 VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.34% 77 116 BMW AG 17.77% 67 138 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.22% 48 952 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.29% 46 718