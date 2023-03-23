Advanced search
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
2023-03-23
1787.00 JPY   -0.78%
04:13aNotice : Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda
PU
03/22Toyota Motor : Carbon Neutrality Efforts through Motorsports
PU
03/22Commercial Japan Partnership : Efforts to Decarbonize the Commercial Sector
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
Mar. 23, 2023

Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the Toyota Group companies will hold a memorial service for TMC honorary chairman the late Shoichiro Toyoda, who passed away on February 14 this year, at the following date, time and location.

DateMonday, April 24, 2023Time14:30-16:30TokyoRoom Fuyo, 1st floor, The Main building, Hotel New Otani Tokyo
4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoNagoya Midland Hall, 5th floor, Midland Square
4-7-1, Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, AichiToyotaMain Hall, Toyota Motor Corporation
1, Toyota-cho, Toyota-shi, AichiNOTESFlowers and gifts will not be accepted.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
