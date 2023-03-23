Mar. 23, 2023
Notice: Memorial Service for Shoichiro Toyoda
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the Toyota Group companies will hold a memorial service for TMC honorary chairman the late Shoichiro Toyoda, who passed away on February 14 this year, at the following date, time and location.
DateMonday, April 24, 2023Time14:30-16:30TokyoRoom Fuyo, 1st floor, The Main building, Hotel New Otani Tokyo
4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoNagoya Midland Hall, 5th floor, Midland Square
4-7-1, Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi, AichiToyotaMain Hall, Toyota Motor Corporation
1, Toyota-cho, Toyota-shi, AichiNOTESFlowers and gifts will not be accepted.
Disclaimer
