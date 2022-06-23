"Our Allies in Achieving Carbon Neutrality": Automotive Analyst Shinya Yamamoto on Hydrogen Engines

Morita
When the hydrogen-powered Corolla made its debut a year ago…
Yamamoto
In a sense, it was flying solo, wasn't it?
Morita
But the landscape and people's perspectives have changed considerably in a year.
Yamamoto
It's incredible how the atmosphere has changed.
In past energy crises, many manufacturers withdrew from motorsports. The oil shocks in the 1970s, as an example, pushed all of the factory-backed teams to suspend their activities.
In a sense, I think carbon neutrality is a different form of energy crisis. But this time, factory-backed teams are actually increasing their stakes in motorsports. That's a game-changer.
It would be easy for automakers to say that "we have many other things to do."
But the hydrogen-powered engine served as a starting point for automakers to hone their carbon-neutral technology in races. I found that to be amazing.
