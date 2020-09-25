PSA offers to boost Toyota to win EU okay for Fiat deal - sources

(Adds sources on concessions, Fiat and PSA statement,
Commission comment)
BRUSSELS/MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA
has offered to boost Japanese rival Toyota to
try to address EU antitrust concerns about its plan to create
the world's fourth-biggest carmaker with Fiat Chrysler (FCA),
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
PSA has offered to increase the production capacity for
Toyota in their van joint venture, one of the sources said.
Another source said the French company would sell the vans at
close to cost price.
PSA makes vans for Toyota in its Sevelnord plant in northern
France. The van collaboration started in 2012.
PSA submitted its offer to the European Commission earlier
on Friday, three months after the EU enforcer opened a
full-scale investigation into the deal with FCA on
concerns that it would hurt competition in small vans in 14 EU
countries and Britain.
"As of now, the transaction has obtained merger clearance in
fourteen jurisdictions. As previously stated, closing of the
transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021,"
PSA and FCA said in a joint statement.
The Commission, which temporarily halted its investigation
into the deal in July while waiting for the companies to provide
requested data, did not set a deadline for its decision.
"The deadline is still suspended. This procedure in merger
investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a
timely fashion, an important piece of information that the
Commission has requested from them," the EU executive said.
It is now expected to seek feedback from customers and
rivals before deciding whether to demand more concessions, or
either clear or block the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)