Paccar, Toyota to Expand Joint Efforts to Produce Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

05/02/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Paccar and Toyota Motor North America on Tuesday said they will expand their joint efforts to produce hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

The truck-maker and the car maker's efforts are to develop and produce hydrogen fuel cell Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by Toyota's hydrogen fuel cells modules.

The expanded agreement supports ongoing development and commercialized versions of certain truck models with initial customer deliveries planned for 2024, the companies said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PACCAR, INC. -3.14% 72.425 Delayed Quote.13.20%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.50% 7920 Delayed Quote.9.94%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.51% 1864.5 Delayed Quote.3.39%
Income Statement Evolution
