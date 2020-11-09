Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/09
7173 JPY   +2.19%
12:51pPandemic takes center stage in holiday shopping ad campaigns
RE
03:38aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency
DJ
01:47aNikkei jumps to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pandemic takes center stage in holiday shopping ad campaigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 12:51pm EST
A woman stands next to a Lexus vehicle with a red bow

(Reuters) - After spending the summer convincing consumers to take socially distanced breaks from grim reality, advertisers are now returning to the pandemic as the central focus in holiday shopping campaigns launching this month.

U.S. companies from carmakers to retailers are under pressure to make the shopping season a success after retail sales crashed 21% earlier this year as millions of Americans lost jobs and cut their budgets. They face the challenge of convincing consumers to open their wallets for the holidays even as the coronavirus pandemic rages anew across the United States and Europe.

As new campaigns roll out, brands feel it is their responsibility to inspire optimism for the coming year, but also empathize with "the hurt that people have," said Jason Schragger, chief creative officer at ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Carmaker Lexus' iconic "December to Remember" campaign, which features cars wrapped in giant red bows on picturesque snowy driveways, will focus on the different role that driveways have played this year, as people sought ways to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones despite stay-at-home orders.

New TV commercials launching on Monday feature family and friends doing a drive-by graduation party in their Lexus vehicles as a student in a cap and gown waves from her driveway. In another, a man greets his children and grandkids from a distance as they drive by, waving a homemade "Happy Birthday, Grandpa" sign.

"We wanted to make sure we weren't showing large gatherings of people," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of marketing at Lexus, owned by Toyota Motor Corp. "But it's nice to have a live interaction, and that can happen when you're safe in the car and waving from the driveway."

Staying connected during the pandemic is the message behind ads for the department store Macy's, whose window displays and Santaland attraction have been hallmarks of the holidays since the late 19th century.

At a time when flying home or hosting big family gatherings can be dangerous, Macy's Inc is focusing on how finding and giving the perfect gift plays an even bigger role in connecting with people you can not see in person this year, according to Macy's chief customer officer Rich Lennox.

A similar theme underpins Etsy's commercial, in which a woman who longs to see her grandson opens a gift of a handmade doll that matches a picture he had drawn.

"You're supposed to hug it when you can't see us," her grandson said over a video call while holding up the drawing.

PANDEMIC ADJUSTMENTS

Apparel retailer H&M has taken the pandemic-themed ad campaign a step further by changing how commercials are produced in keeping with the times.

The company will lean on influencers working from home to create content, and plans to provide them with outfits and holiday prop kits so they can take festive photos on their own, said Mario Moreno, H&M USA's head of marketing.

Toy maker Mattel, which has targeted young fans directly on kids' TV shows, is directing some marketing messages to parents this season.

The owner of the Barbie and Fisher-Price brands will craft digital and social media ads that address the struggle parents have with keeping their kids entertained and engaged after months of schooling from home, said Jason Horowitz, senior vice president of U.S. marketing at Mattel.

The ads will focus on gifts that can offer hours of playtime and mental stimulation while cooped up inside, such as a Thomas & Friends toy that lets kids make-believe that they are taking a trip from their living room, he said.

Expect optimism with a dose of reality at this dark time, ad executives said.

"There's a lot of 2020 we want to leave behind," Materazzo said. "But there are nuggets worth celebrating."

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Kenneth Li and Daniel Wallis)

By Sheila Dang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETSY, INC. -10.94% 130.16 Delayed Quote.230.20%
MATTEL 1.02% 14.355 Delayed Quote.5.06%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.19% 7173 End-of-day quote.-7.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:51pPandemic takes center stage in holiday shopping ad campaigns
RE
03:38aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Biden Wins Presidency
DJ
01:47aNikkei jumps to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
01:34aGlobal Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency
DJ
11/08Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- Update
DJ
11/08Nikkei rallies to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
11/08Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises $120 million from CATL, othe..
RE
11/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Presentation Archives
PU
11/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Financial Results Archives
PU
11/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 768 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2021 1 317 B 12 497 M 12 497 M
Net Debt 2021 16 316 B 155 B 155 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 20 055 B 194 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 830,56 JPY
Last Close Price 7 173,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.01%189 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.44%83 086
DAIMLER AG-2.42%61 269
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.38%53 631
BMW AG-13.07%48 802
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.57%43 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group