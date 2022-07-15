President Toyoda's message to the world: "This is Japan's Crown!"

Akio Hello, everyone. Even though we are here today to spotlight the launch of a new model, we arranged 15 generations of the Crown for you to see on the way in. Some of you may have wondered why. Let me begin by telling you a Crown's story woven by successive chief engineers. The Crown's origin can be traced back to Toyota's founding era. 90 years ago, our founder Kiichiro Toyoda decided to take on the challenge of entering the automobile business. Driving the ambitious dream was his philosophy of enriching the lives of the Japanese people by creating a passenger car for the masses. Production of Toyota's longed-for domestic passenger car finally began in January 1952, 15 years after the company's founding. It was Kiichiro himself who named the vehicle "Crown." Appointed as the Crown's chief engineer was Kenya Nakamura. Driven by a strong sense of mission, Nakamura put all his energy into developing the Crown. He had the conviction to do what he thought was right despite strong opposition and criticism. No latest technology was ignored in its creation, including a double-wishbone suspension for the front wheels.

Reminiscing about the launch, Nakamura said, "It was like all of Japan was in the midst of a festival. When I apologized for something that wasn't good enough, customers consoled me by saying: 'It's just a tiny scratch. No big deal.' It was like the whole country was giving me a push." In 1957, the Crown participated in an Australian rally, making it the first Japanese car to race in an international rally. Soon after, Toyota took another bold step by exporting the vehicle to the United States, marking its first passenger car export. Then, in 1959, Toyota opened its Motomachi Plant specifically for producing passenger cars. Building a mass-production plant with an annual capacity of 60,000 units was a major decision, given that Japan's passenger car market was still in its infancy. For Toyota, all its post-war challenges started with the first-generation Crown. I would say that car symbolized Japan's recovery and growth momentum.

The third-generation Crown was launched in 1967 when personal vehicle ownership began to take off in Japan. Kameo Uchiyamada took the reins as chief engineer after experiencing the second-generation car's development under the tutelage of Nakamura. Looking at cars in a parking lot, Uchiyamada noticed that lighter colors seemed to be gaining in popularity. Anticipating that more people would be using a Crown as their personal vehicle, he decided to make the third generation available in white. Widely known as the White Crown, that model became a driving force in Japan's motorization.

That was the Crown's foundational period. Over the next two decades, the Crown matured into a presence sought out by customers. Launched in 1971, the fourth generation daringly adopted bold styling for a new image in anticipation of intensified competition from foreign cars. However, partly due to quality issues, sales ended up being a struggle. The lesson learned from this model and taken to heart to this day was this: The Crown must first and foremost meet customers' core needs. From that point on, successive chief engineers pursued Crown development while being careful to balance innovation and customer expectations. That approach to car-making bore fruit in the seventh and eighth generations, led by chief engineer Kenichi Imaizumi. With its "Someday, a Crown" tagline, the seventh generation became a status symbol in Japan, followed by the eighth generation, which achieved the highest sales volume in Crown history.

I joined Toyota in 1984, and my first workplace was the Motomachi Plant. I was involved in the production preparation for the eighth generation, and I still remember how everyone took pride in their work. In the 1980s, the Crown had undoubtedly become Japan's flagship. However, its growth peaked there. It entered hard times from the ninth generation onward. To start with, the Crown's positioning within Toyota changed. In 1989, Toyota introduced the Lexus LS in Japan as the Toyota Celsior. That change was a major turning point in the history of the Crown, which had served as Toyota's long-standing flagship. Then, after Japan's bubble economy burst in 1991, the Japanese economy fell into recession, dragging down with it the demand for luxury vehicles. Moreover, competition from imports intensified. The ninth and 10th generations of the Crown faced these harsh headwinds. Chief engineer Hiroyuki Watanabe, inheriting the role from Imaizumi of the "Someday, a Crown" days after working under him, came to experience both prosperous and difficult times for the Crown. From his era, the Crown entered a period of transformation. In the 2000s, Toyota accelerated its advances overseas, pursuing a greater scale in sales and production. This gradually led to prioritizing models and markets that promised larger sales and profits. With Crown sales in a steady decline, there was growing concern that the model's end might be near. This sense of crisis drove development of the 12th-generation Crown, launched in 2003.

Mitsuhisa Kato, who headed development, said at the time, "There's no way I'm going to let the Crown end on my watch." With such determination, Kato took on the challenge of rebuilding the Crown. He redeveloped the platform and engine from scratch to achieve world-class driving performance. At that time, I had just started driving training under Hiromu Naruse, my mentor. I still remember experiencing firsthand the driving performance of the Zero Crown. The Zero Crown indicated a new direction: A Crown with advanced driving performance. In 2008, the global financial crisis struck, and I was appointed president after the company plunged into the red. Despite the difficulties this posed for our company, we persisted in taking on the challenge of transforming the Crown. "Let's make a car that attracts people at first glance! You can change whatever you want to do that." That's how I encouraged the development team to redesign the Crown. We transformed vehicle styling, renewed the vehicle platform, and honed the driving performance at the Nürburgring. That's how we created the 14th-generation "Reborn Crown" and the 15th-generation "Connected Crown."

For the past 20 years, we have explored Crown's evolution while facing the challenge of the changing times.