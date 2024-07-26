TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team aims to continue its recent winning run when it competes on home roads at Rally Finland next week (August 1-4) with an expanded all-star driver line-up.

2024 GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID

The high-speed gravel stages of central Finland are the fastest and most spectacular in the FIA World Rally Championship and also home ground for TGR-WRT, which is headquartered not far from the service park in Jyväskylä and has five wins from the last six editions of the event.

As well as defending that proud record, the team will look to carry on its recent positive momentum in the championship, having closed to within one point of the lead in the manufacturers' standings with consecutive one-two finishes on rapid gravel rallies in Poland and Latvia. To maximise its chances and celebrate its home rally in style, the team has assembled its strongest and largest ever line-up of GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID crews, with five cars entered in the top class.

The driver line-up includes both of the team's multiple world champions, Kalle Rovanperä and Sébastien Ogier, and their cars will carry unique liveries inspired by the Special Edition GR Yaris models they helped to launch earlier this year. Jyväskylä's own double world champions Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen have the opportunity to claim a first Rally Finland victory to complete a high-speed summer hat-trick following their Poland and Latvia wins. Ogier meanwhile returns to Finnish roads for the first time since winning his eighth WRC title in 2021, fresh from a strong second-place finish with co-driver Vincent Landais in Latvia.

Championship contenders Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin are the most successful of TGR-WRT's crews on Rally Finland after claiming victory in both 2021 and 2023, making them one of only three foreign crews to have won the event more than once. Last year they were joined on the podium by Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston, on what Katsuta considers a second home event having moved to Jyväskylä from Japan to pursue his rally career with the TGR WRC Challenge Program.

Rising Finnish stars Sami Pajari and Enni Mälkönen will be making their Rally1 debut on their home roads after impressing in the WRC2 class this year with the GR Yaris Rally2 car. Their car will also sport a special colour scheme, with a predominantly white livery that highlights TGR-WRT's commitment to supporting young rally talent.

In another special draw for Finnish rally fans, Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala will drive in his home event for the second successive year together with Juho Hänninen as his co-driver - this time in a GR Yaris Rally2.

A total of nine GR Yaris Rally2 entries also include Jan Solans, class winner in Portugal with Teo Martín Motorsport; Roope Korhonen, leader of the Finnish championship for Rautio Motorsport; Georg Linnamäe, overall winner of the recent Rally Estonia with RedGrey; and Mikko Heikkilä, who finished second in class in Latvia for Step-Five Motorsport. Also entered are the second-generation TGR WRC Challenge Program duo of Yuki Yamamoto and Hikaru Kogure, RedGrey's Gregor Jeets and Finnish WRC2 debutant Juhana Raitanen with TGS.

As is tradition, the rally starts in Jyväskylä itself on Thursday evening with the mixed-surface Harju super special stage, before the action moves into the forests on Friday: a loop of four stages to the north-east - including classic tests Laukaa, Myhinpää and Ruuhimäki and brand-new Saarikas - is run twice before another run of Harju in the evening. On Saturday, there's a return to the legendary Ouninpohja, run twice together with Västilä and Päijälä to form the rally's longest day. Another iconic test, Laajavuori, makes a comeback on Sunday when it serves as the rally-ending Power Stage.