Rally Italia Sardegna: PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing ready to defend WRC leadership in Sardinia

10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

The World Rally Team heads to the Italian island of Sardinia for the sixth round of the 2020 season on October 8-11 with the goal of defending its leadership of the drivers' and manufacturers' championships. After his victory last time out in Turkey, Elfyn Evans leads the drivers' standings by 18 points over team-mate Sébastien Ogier, with the team's rookie driver Kalle Rovanperä another nine points behind.

2020 Yaris WRC

Held in June over recent seasons, this year's Rally Italia Sardegna was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be staged as an autumn event for the first time since 2012. The rally features quick, narrow stages with a fine sandy surface that gets swept away by each passing car to leave a rockier, rutted road. The later date means that temperatures are unlikely to be as high as usual, with a greater possibility of rain.

After shakedown on Thursday afternoon, the rally begins on Friday morning with a pair of stages (Tempio Pausania and Erula-Tula) each run twice. Following an afternoon service in Alghero there will be another two stages, Sedini-Castelsardo and Tergu-Osilo: These will be repeated around 24 hours later to complete a similar format on Saturday after two loops of the Monte Lerno and Coiluna-Loelle tests. The Sunday is identical to 2019, based on Sardinia's western coast close to Alghero, with the Cala Flumini and Sassari-Argentiera stages each run twice.

Map Rally Italia Sardegna 2020
(Please visit www.wrc.com for the latest.)

What happened last year?

The team came agonisingly close to victory in Sardinia in 2019, dominating the event before a mechanical issue caused Ott Tänak to lose time in the final stage. He finished fifth overall, still ahead of his key championship rivals, claiming a standings lead he would never surrender over the rest of the season. Kris Meeke was eighth while Jari-Matti Latvala restarted following a retirement on leg one.

Rally Italia Sardegna 2019

Pictures will be uploaded here during the event

URL: https://www.tgr-dam.com
*In order to access the new media site, please register your ID and password through above URL.

- The content is password protected only for media.

Follow us!

Follow WRT:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOYOTAGAZOORacingWRC
 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TGR_WRC (@TGR_WRC)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tgr_wrc/ (@TGR_WRC)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCtALHup92q5xIFb7n9UXVg

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
