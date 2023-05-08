Rally de Portugal: PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepares for intense gravel workout

2023 GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID

Portugal marks the first of seven consecutive events on gravel, a sequence that will stretch through to the start of October and pose a wide variety of challenges for the teams and drivers. TGR-WRT drivers head up a close championship battle after four rounds: following his win last time out on the asphalt roads of Croatia, Elfyn Evans is tied on points at the top of the table with Sébastien Ogier (who does not include Portugal in his programme of selected events this year) while Kalle Rovanperä is just one point behind them. The top five are covered by only 11 points.

TGR-WRT has a strong recent record in Portugal, winning the last three editions, with Evans and then Rovanperä victorious in each of the last two years. For the second time this season, Takamoto Katsuta steps up to join them in the main TGR-WRT line-up and compete for manufacturers' championship points on a rally where he has also performed strongly before.

The Rally de Portugal was part of the first WRC season held 50 years ago, and is based in the north of the country around the second-largest city of Porto with the service park located in nearby Matosinhos. Large numbers of passionate fans can be expected to line the stages, which are fast but technical in nature. The surface is usually soft and sandy at first but often becomes rocky and rutted for the second pass, although the often-changeable weather can bring a different complexion.

As in recent years, the central city of Coimbra will host the ceremonial start on Thursday evening, before the action starts nearby on Friday with a trio of stages tackled twice around a mid-day tyre fitting zone in Arganil. A single pass of the Mortágua stage and a new super special stage in the coastal city of Figueira da Foz round out the day. Saturday is the longest day of the rally featuring 148.68 competitive kilometres: a repeated loop of three stages in the Cabreira mountains includes the longest stage of the season so far, Amarante (37.24 km), while another super special stage at the Lousada rallycross circuit runs in the evening. Sunday, as usual, is centred around the famous Fafe stage; venue for two of the final four tests including the rally-ending Power Stage.