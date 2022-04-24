Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 02:00:00 am EDT
2210.00 JPY   -1.78%
01:29aRobotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
RE
04/22TOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employee
PU
04/21Japan Index Rises on Government's Cash Handout Program; Toyota to Launch Lexus Brand Electric Vehicle
MT
Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city

04/24/2022 | 01:29am EDT
Logo of the autonomous driving technology startup Pony.ai is seen on a screen, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Self-driving tech company Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Sunday it has obtained a taxi license in China, which will allow some of its driverless vehicles to start charging fares.

The company said it was the first autonomous driving company in the country to do so.

The startup said it was awarded the license to operate 100 driverless vehicles in the Guangzhou city district of Nansha.

Pony.ai last year also won approval to launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing and has since begun offering rides.

In Beijing, however, rides are being offered in a much smaller, industrial zone on a trial basis, a Pony.ai spokesperson said.

According to the company's statement, in Nansha it will start charging fares in the entire 800 square km of the district with driverless cars. Passengers can hail and pay for rides with Pony.ai's own app.

Pony.ai will initially deploy those cars with safety drivers but expects to remove them "over the short to intermediate time frame," it said.

The announcement comes at a time when a host of startups are pouring billions of dollars into autonomous technology, aiming to take an early lead in the future of mobility.

Pony.ai has been active in the United States and China, testing its driverless technology on public roads in California's Fremont and Milpitas, as well as the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Beijing.

In China, a host of local startups are competing. In recent months, Momenta and automaker SAIC gained official approval for a trial for their robotaxi service in Shanghai's Jiading district, a move that followed a similar move in Guangzhou by Nissan-baked Weride .

In Shenzhen, Alibaba-backed AutoX is also testing robotaxis -- observed by safety drivers -- in a highly congested urban area with lots of pedestrian and moped traffic. 

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 949 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2022 2 765 B 21 481 M 21 481 M
Net Debt 2022 18 457 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 30 455 B 237 B 237 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.96%236 600
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.05%102 199
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.23%74 648
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.15%60 805
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.05%57 888
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-11.27%55 422