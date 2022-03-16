Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
S&P Global Mobility snips over 5 mln vehicles off 2022-23 production outlook

03/16/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
March 16 (Reuters) - Auto forecaster S&P Global Mobility on Wednesday knocked off more than five million global light vehicles from its production forecast for 2022 and 2023, citing the disruption to the already strained automotive supply chain from the invasion of Ukraine.

S&P Global Mobility downgraded the global light vehicle production forecast by 2.6 million units for 2022 and 2023 each.

Automakers around the world are now expected to manufacture 81.6 million units this year and 88.5 million units for next year.

The agency cited issues related to the supply of Ukrainian neon gas, a key ingredient for chip making, Russian palladium and loss of Ukraine-sourced wiring harnesses, as constraints that are weighing on production levels post invasion.

"Our worst case contingency shows possible reductions up to 4 million units for this and next year," said Mark Fulthorpe, S&P Global Mobility's executive director for global production forecasting.

Meanwhile, German carmaker BMW flagged supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and cut its car division's 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday.

The Ukraine crisis and COVID-related disruptions in China have forced carmakers from Toyota Motor Corp to Tesla Inc to shutter plants and raise prices. Many warn of further changes if circumstances do not stabilize. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 4.09% 78.4 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
TESLA, INC. 4.78% 840.23 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.84% 1991 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 30 953 B 261 B 261 B
Net income 2022 2 746 B 23 176 M 23 176 M
Net Debt 2022 17 797 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 27 437 B 232 B 232 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 991,00 JPY
Average target price 2 412,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.15%227 800
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.92%102 074
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.06%72 791
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.68%64 308
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.14%61 216
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-14.88%53 872