S&P Global Mobility snips over 5 mln vehicles off 2022-23 production outlook

March 16 (Reuters) - Auto forecaster S&P Global Mobility on
Wednesday knocked off more than five million global light
vehicles from its production forecast for 2022 and 2023, citing
the disruption to the already strained automotive supply chain
from the invasion of Ukraine.
S&P Global Mobility downgraded the global light vehicle
production forecast by 2.6 million units for 2022 and 2023 each.
Automakers around the world are now expected to manufacture
81.6 million units this year and 88.5 million units for next
year.
The agency cited issues related to the supply of Ukrainian
neon gas, a key ingredient for chip making, Russian palladium
and loss of Ukraine-sourced wiring harnesses, as constraints
that are weighing on production levels post invasion.
"Our worst case contingency shows possible reductions up to
4 million units for this and next year," said Mark Fulthorpe,
S&P Global Mobility's executive director for global production
forecasting.
Meanwhile, German carmaker BMW flagged supply
chain disruptions exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and
cut its car division's 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday.
The Ukraine crisis and COVID-related disruptions in China
have forced carmakers from Toyota Motor Corp to Tesla
Inc to shutter plants and raise prices. Many warn of
further changes if circumstances do not stabilize.
