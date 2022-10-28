Advanced search
Save the Date: Livestream of TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing on November 1

10/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Oct. 28, 2022

Save the Date: Livestream of TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing on November 1

Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2022―On November 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will live stream its fiscal year 2023 2Q financial results ending March 31 press briefing. The financial results themselves will be disclosed at 13:25 JST.

TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing

In addition to this site, the live stream can be watched on TMC's official YouTube channel. A reminder can be set by logging in to your YouTube account and accessing the above YouTube Live URL.

Livestream Details
Date November 1, 2022
Time by region Tokyo13:30 to 14:45 JSTBrussels05:30 to 06:45 CETPlano, TX23:30 (October 31) to 00:45 CDT
Language Japanese (English interpretation provided)
Toyota attendees
Masahiro Yamamoto, Chief Officer,Accounting Group
Kazunari Kumakura, Chief Officer,Purchasing Group
Yoshio Nakamura, Deputy Chief Officer,Production Group

Notes

  1. The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
  2. The video will be made available on-demand shortly after the live stream.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
