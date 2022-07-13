Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
2134.50 JPY   +0.85%
Save the Date: Livestream of the All-New "Crown" World Premiere on July 15

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Jul. 13, 2022

Save the Date: Livestream of the All-New "Crown" World Premiere on July 15

Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2022―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will livestream the World Premiere of the All-New "Crown" on July 15.

In addition to this site, the livestream can be watched on TMC's official YouTube channel. A reminder can be set by logging in to your YouTube account and accessing the above YouTube Live URL.

Livestream Details
Date/Time Friday, July 15, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. JST
Language Japanese (English interpretation provided)
Speakers
Event Details Presentation, Photo Session, Q&A Session

Notes

  1. The ending time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.
  2. The video will be available on-demand shortly after the livestream.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 049 B 256 B 256 B
Net income 2023 2 931 B 21 451 M 21 451 M
Net Debt 2023 19 314 B 141 B 141 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 29 042 B 213 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 116,50 JPY
Average target price 2 481,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.21%212 535
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.40%81 728
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.11%57 796
BMW AG-15.90%48 927
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.34%45 383
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-47.35%45 016