  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-04 am EDT
2113.00 JPY   +2.23%
Special Exhibition "Let's Think About SDGs in Toyota Automobile Museum: Part 2"

07/04/2022 | 07:23am EDT
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprint for addressing the wide-ranging global challenges entailed in achieving a more sustainable society. Since the museum's work involves preserving some of our history and culture for posterity, we naturally identify with the sustainability agenda and are giving it serious thought as part of our ongoing mission.

Following last year's special exhibition on SDGs, the upcoming Part 2 will take a look at food and cars from our museum's unique perspective. The exhibition will lead visitors to reflect on carbon-neutral food choices as a means of reducing CO2 emissions and on auto recycling that contributes to a circular economy*. Also, in view of the recent rise in natural disasters, useful tips for emergency sheltering in cars will be given using a demo vehicle.

* A recycling-based economic model aimed at conserving the value of products and materials while minimizing waste

Dates Friday, July 29, 2022 - Sunday, October 30, 2022
Venue Special Exhibition Room (second floor of the Cultural Gallery)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 11:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 34 934 B 258 B 258 B
Net income 2023 2 936 B 21 717 M 21 717 M
Net Debt 2023 19 064 B 141 B 141 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,79x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 28 389 B 210 B 210 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
