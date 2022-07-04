Special Exhibition "Let's Think About SDGs in Toyota Automobile Museum: Part 2"

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprint for addressing the wide-ranging global challenges entailed in achieving a more sustainable society. Since the museum's work involves preserving some of our history and culture for posterity, we naturally identify with the sustainability agenda and are giving it serious thought as part of our ongoing mission.

Following last year's special exhibition on SDGs, the upcoming Part 2 will take a look at food and cars from our museum's unique perspective. The exhibition will lead visitors to reflect on carbon-neutral food choices as a means of reducing CO 2 emissions and on auto recycling that contributes to a circular economy*. Also, in view of the recent rise in natural disasters, useful tips for emergency sheltering in cars will be given using a demo vehicle.

* A recycling-based economic model aimed at conserving the value of products and materials while minimizing waste