  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sustainability Data Book has been updated

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.

Major updatesOctober 2021
  • Quality and Customer Firstp.16
  • Social Contribution Activitiesp.21
  • Respect for Human Rightsp.23
  • Business Partnersp.29
  • Risk Managementp.59
Environmental Report of FY2021 will be updated after Nov. 2021

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 30 851 B 271 B 271 B
Net income 2022 2 640 B 23 231 M 23 231 M
Net Debt 2022 17 658 B 155 B 155 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 27 701 B 245 B 244 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 000,00 JPY
Average target price 2 255,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.68%243 897
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.79%147 351
DAIMLER AG45.09%103 624
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.26%78 771
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.38%78 329
BMW AG20.92%66 697