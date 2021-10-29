Sustainability Data Book has been updated

Starting from FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book,
which has only been released annually,
is updated whenever necessary so that
the information can be disclosed in a more timely manner.
Major updatesOctober 2021
-
Quality and Customer Firstp.16
-
Social Contribution Activitiesp.21
-
Respect for Human Rightsp.23
-
Business Partnersp.29
-
Risk Managementp.59
Environmental Report of FY2021 will be updated after Nov. 2021
Disclaimer
