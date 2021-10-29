Sustainability Data Book has been updated

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 30 851 B 271 B 271 B Net income 2022 2 640 B 23 231 M 23 231 M Net Debt 2022 17 658 B 155 B 155 B P/E ratio 2022 10,7x Yield 2022 2,84% Capitalization 27 701 B 245 B 244 B EV / Sales 2022 1,47x EV / Sales 2023 1,35x Nbr of Employees 366 283 Free-Float 71,1% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 2 000,00 JPY Average target price 2 255,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 12,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 25.68% 243 897 VOLKSWAGEN AG 27.79% 147 351 DAIMLER AG 45.09% 103 624 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 30.26% 78 771 GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 28.38% 78 329 BMW AG 20.92% 66 697