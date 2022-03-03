TOP WRAP 5-Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

(Adds detail from Borodyanka resident)
* Eastern city of Kharkiv suffers further heavy bombardment
* Moscow says it has seized Kherson, mayor says troops in
streets
* UN votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia's invasion
* Refugee total exceeds 1 million - UNHCR
KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian troops
were in the center of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday
after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had
captured a major urban center for the first time in its
eight-day invasion.
Russia's defense ministry said it controlled Kherson on
Wednesday but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy responded that Ukrainian forces continued to defend
the Black Sea port of about 250,000 people.
"We are a people who broke the enemy's plans in a week,"
Zelenskiy said in a video address. "These plans had taken years
to write - they are mean, with hatred for our country, for our
people."
A Ukrainian delegation had left for a second round of talks
with Russian officials on a ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential
adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.
Russian forces have yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv
but thousands are reported to have died or been injured and more
than a million people have fled Ukraine amid the biggest attack
on a European state since 1945.
At Borodyanka, a town 58 km northwest of Kyiv, a
resident gave a breathless account of their encounter with the
enemy, as Reuters Television footage showed shell damaged
building, fires burning in the streets and destroyed military
vehicles.
"They (Russian military) started shooting from their BMP
(military vehicle), towards the park in front of the post office
in the center of Borodyanka," said a Ukrainian man, who did not
give his name.
"Then those bastards started the tank and started shooting
into the Fora (supermarket) which was already burned. It caught
fire again."
BARRAGE OF SANCTIONS
The capture of Kherson, a strategic southern provincial
capital where the Dnipro River flows into the Black Sea, would
be the first significant urban center to fall since Moscow
launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
Mayor Igor Kolykhayev said late on Wednesday that Russian
troops were in the streets and had entered the council building.
He called on civilians to walk through the streets only in
daylight and in ones and twos.
"There were armed visitors in the city executive committee
today," he said in a statement. "I didn't make any promises to
them ... I just asked them not to shoot people."
Russia's attack has led to a barrage of international
sanctions that threaten the global economic recovery from the
COVID pandemic, and stoked fears of wider conflict as Western
countries send arms to help the Ukrainian military.
The U.S. State Department called on Putin and the Russian
government to "immediately cease this bloodshed" and withdraw
forces from Ukraine. It also accused Moscow of launching a "full
war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news
outlets and social media to prevent Russians from hearing news
of the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation"
that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its
neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as
dangerous nationalists.
It denies targeting civilians although there have been
widespread reports of civilian casualties and the shelling of
residential areas.
Bombing in Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, has left
its center a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.
Russians have shelled the city of Izyum, about 120 km southeast of Kharkiv, killing six adults and two
children, Ukraine's parliament said. Reuters was unable to
verify the casualties.
The U.N. Human Rights Office has confirmed the deaths of 227
civilians and 525 injuries during the conflict as of midnight on
March 1, cautioning that the real toll would be much higher due
to reporting delays.
An explosion also rocked the Kyiv railway station where
thousands of women and children were being evacuated. The blast
was caused by wreckage from a downed Russian cruise missile, a
Ukrainian interior ministry adviser said, and there were no
immediate reports of casualties.
An investigation into possible war crimes will immediately
be opened by the International Criminal Court, following
requests by 39 of the court's member states, an unprecedented
number.
INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE
A U.N. resolution reprimanding Moscow was supported by 141
of the assembly's 193 members, a symbolic victory for Ukraine
that increases Moscow's international isolation.
"More is at stake even than the conflict in Ukraine itself.
This is a threat to the security of Europe and the entire
rules-based order," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow still
sought Ukraine's "demilitarization" and that there should be a
list of specified weapons that could never be deployed on
Ukrainian territory. Moscow opposes Kyiv's bid to join NATO.
Oil and commodity prices spiraled ever higher on Thursday
in a grim omen for global inflation.
For Russians, the fallout has included queues outside banks,
a plunge in the value of the rouble which threatens their living
standards, and an exodus of Western firms who refuse to do
business in the country.
Japanese automakers including Toyota were forced to halt
production in Russia as sanctions scrambled logistics and cut
off supply chains.
Russia's central bank, itself under sanctions, has doubled
interest rates to 20% and Fitch and Moody's rating agencies
downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to 'junk' status.
Forbes reported Germany had seized Russian billionaire
Alisher Usmanov's mega yacht in a Hamburg shipyard, while at
least five superyachts owned by billionaires were anchored or
cruising in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does
not have an extradition treaty with the United States, data
showed.
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell
London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money to help victims
of the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Aleksandar
Vasovic in Ukraine, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and other Reuters
bureaux; writing by Costas Pitas, Stephen Coates & Simon
Cameron-Moore; Editing by Lincoln Feast)