Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program: Katsuta to continue his development in the Toyota Yaris WRC

12/18/2020 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WRC Challenge Program will continue in 2021 with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta set to embark on a full campaign of FIA World Rally Championship events in the Toyota Yaris WRC.

Since stepping up to the Yaris WRC for two events at the end of 2019, Katsuta has shown encouraging progress at rallying's top level. While his 2020 schedule was shorter than anticipated due to the disruptions to the WRC calendar, the highlights included a seventh-place finish on the demanding Rallye Monte-Carlo, strong speed on Rally Estonia, and victory in the season-ending Power Stage at Rally Monza.

Next season, the plan is for Katsuta to contest all rounds currently scheduled on the WRC calendar. Dan Barritt will continue as co-driver, while experienced WRC driver Juho Hänninen will take up the role of instructor. As test driver for the World Rally Team, Hänninen has already worked with Katsuta before, forming part of his route-note crew and serving as his co-driver during some tests.

Quotes:

Takamoto Katsuta

'This was a very difficult season for everybody and it was not easy to learn like usual, but my performance and my driving has improved since the beginning of the year. Of course, the rally results were not there but there were still some good stages, and I have a better understanding about different conditions and car setup. It's been a good experience for me and my confidence is definitely much better than before. Thank you to the team and everyone around me who have supported me a lot. I'm very excited for next year and to be there with the Toyota Yaris WRC once again: thank you to for giving me this special opportunity. I will try to improve and take some good results on the rallies where I am more confident about the stages. I'm also very happy to be working closer with Juho next season: I know him very well and I have been testing with him and sitting next to him in the car. He's obviously a very good driver, he has many years of experience and he understands the car very well. I'm sure I will become a better driver with his advice.'

Juho Hänninen ( WRC Challenge Program instructor)

'I'm really happy to see how much Takamoto has improved this year. In the end there were not so many rallies but if you look back at, for example, the speed he showed in Estonia and then especially the last rally at Monza, I'm especially proud of how he came back in difficult conditions with really good stage times. For sure, his speed has improved a lot and next year I think it will again be much easier for him: He will be in the car more often and there are many new rallies, which will make it more equal and easier for him to compare himself against the other drivers. I'm looking forward to being with him on every rally, working with him more closely and helping him with car setup, as we did already in testing for Rallye Monte-Carlo last week. There are plenty of areas that we can work on and need to work on, but I'm confident that he can achieve some good results.'

■Driver profile

Pictures will be uploaded here during the event

URL: https://www.tgr-dam.com
*In order to access the media site, please register your ID and password through above URL.

- The content is password protected only for media.

WRC Challenge Program is supported by following partners.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:07aTOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRC CHALLENGE PR : Katsuta to continue his development in th..
PU
06:05aTOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing World Rally Team presents its line-up for 2021
PU
02:52aTesla heads to the S&P after meteoric rise and some investors want more
RE
01:32aNikkei ends lower on virus worries, but posts weekly gain
RE
01:11aFactbox-Wall Street braces for Tesla's S&P 500 debut
RE
12/17Japan stocks edge lower as COVID-19 woes weigh on sentiment
RE
12/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Ultra-Lightweight Intelligent Wheelchair Receives $1M as Winner o..
PU
12/17Tech Up As Momentum Builds In Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/17ANALYSIS : Global chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and..
RE
12/15Automakers urge U.S. support for EV charging, R&D, incentives
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 961 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2021 1 477 B 14 258 M 14 258 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 22 368 B 217 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 055,56 JPY
Last Close Price 8 000,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.71%216 899
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.37%99 286
DAIMLER AG18.57%76 675
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.84%60 158
BMW AG0.88%58 286
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.42%50 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ