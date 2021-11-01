Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Reproduce and Sell Spare Parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin / Sprinter Trueno

11/01/2021 | 04:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov. 01, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Reproduce and Sell Spare Parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin / Sprinter TruenoGR Heritage Parts Project

Toyota City, Japan, November 1, 2021―TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced that it is reproducing spare parts for the Corolla Levin / Sprinter Trueno ("AE86")*1, and will start selling them both domestically and overseas on November 1, as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project. The project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued and sells them as genuine parts, in order to support customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love. TGR has already reproduced spare parts for the A70 and A80 Supra, the Toyota 2000GT, and the 40 Series Land Cruiser; the AE86 is the next model in the project.

The Levin and Trueno are the sports models in the Corolla and Sprinter series. Only vehicles equipped with the 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve (4A-GEU) engine were given the "AE86" designation. Despite production having ceased more than 30 years ago, the AE86 continues to be extremely popular today, and is affectionately referred to in Japan as "hachi-roku," meaning "eight-six." The GR86 that was launched on October 28, 2021, and the 86 that went on sale in April 2012 both inherited the culture and tradition of the AE86.

From November 1, as and when preparations are complete, TGR will gradually make reproduced parts available for purchase at Toyota dealers, in the same way as normal genuine parts. However, the reproduced parts will only be produced for a limited period with the special cooperation of its suppliers; for this reason, after their production periods have ended, each reproduced part will only be available for purchase for as long as stocks last*2. Details such as part numbers and production periods will be published on the TGR website*3 from November 1, beginning with the parts that are ready for sale.

*4
AE86 Parts on sale from November 1, 2021

Rear brake calipers, Steering knuckle arms

Parts set for sale from December 1, 2021

Rear driveshafts

  • Corolla Levin
  • Sprinter Trueno
  • Rear driveshafts
  • Rear brake calipers
  • Steering knuckle arms
*1 Launch dateMay 1983
*2 Some parts excluded
*3 See here for detailshttps://toyotagazooracing.com/gr/heritage/
*4 Parts set for sale from November 2021 onward; availability of reproduced parts varies according to region (the parts listed above are for Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/
SDGs goals that this project makes particular contribution to

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
04:37aTOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Reproduce and Sell Spare Parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin / Spri..
PU
02:07aHistoric Hypercar Title for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
PU
12:31aCOP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to burn it
RE
12:11aHooked on coal for power, Japan aims for ammonia fix
RE
12:11aHooked on coal for power, Japan aims for ammonia fix
RE
10/29Yaris
PU
10/29Toyota Motor to Invest $461 Million in Georgetown, Kentucky, Facility
MT
10/29Toyota announces $461 million investment in Kentucky plant
AQ
10/29Toyota Announces Pricing on All-New 2022 GR86
AQ
10/29Sustainability Data Book
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 851 B 270 B 198 B
Net income 2022 2 640 B 23 109 M 16 914 M
Net Debt 2022 17 658 B 155 B 113 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 27 791 B 244 B 178 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 006,50 JPY
Average target price 2 255,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025
FORD MOTOR COMPANY94.31%68 256