Taking Hydrogen Power to the Peak: Fuji 24 Hours Race Results

Sato

We still have not decided on mass production, but only when we pursue it can we see issues to solve.

The current package may actually be viable enough in racing, but there's much more to be explored because we aim for market introduction.

Just like in real mountain climbing, reaching the fifth station may be easy, but heading up to the peak, you start to face real challenges. The going gets tougher with falling rocks, bad weather, and thin air.

Future hydrogen-powered engine development will certainly not continue as smoothly as it has so far, but we're resolved to keep climbing.