    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-23 am EDT
2126.50 JPY   -1.37%
Taking Hydrogen Power to the Peak: Fuji 24 Hours Race Results

06/23/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Sato

We still have not decided on mass production, but only when we pursue it can we see issues to solve.

The current package may actually be viable enough in racing, but there's much more to be explored because we aim for market introduction.

Just like in real mountain climbing, reaching the fifth station may be easy, but heading up to the peak, you start to face real challenges. The going gets tougher with falling rocks, bad weather, and thin air.

Future hydrogen-powered engine development will certainly not continue as smoothly as it has so far, but we're resolved to keep climbing.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 191 B 261 B 261 B
Net income 2023 2 992 B 22 230 M 22 230 M
Net Debt 2023 19 064 B 142 B 142 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 29 206 B 217 B 217 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 126,50 JPY
Average target price 2 461,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.40%218 008
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.64%88 647
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.65%70 748
BMW AG-11.67%54 433
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.33%47 874
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.73%46 147