Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record first-quarter deliveries

04/05/2021 | 12:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc was set to add about $50 billion to its market value, as its shares surged on Monday after the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries, overcoming the impact of a shortage of automobile chips that has slammed the entire sector.

The carmaker's shares, up nearly 8% in pre-market trading, were on track to hit their highest in over a month.

The electric-car maker said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and it was quickly progressing to full production capacity.

Tesla's ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the fourth quarter "stands out relative to the trend in global light vehicle production", J.P.Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's personal wealth has been boosted by a more than eight-fold surge in the stock's value last year, even though its production is just a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and General Motors.

At least three brokerages ratcheted up their price targets on Tesla's stock. Brokerage Wedbush made the most aggressive move by hiking its target by $50 to $1,000, much higher than the median price target of $712.50, as per Refinitiv data.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla's shares were at $713 before the bell, while other EV makers, including NIO Inc, Workhorse Group and Xpeng Inc were up about 3%.

"The (EV) sector looks primed to resume its march higher, considering the surging demand for EVs in China, Europe, and the U.S. Tesla's delivery numbers could be the spark needed to jumpstart the next rally," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -0.93% 661.75 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.46% 8462 End-of-day quote.6.35%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.07% 241.15 Delayed Quote.58.21%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. 2.69% 14.14 Delayed Quote.-28.51%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:36pTesla's market value set to gain $50 billion on record first-quarter deliveri..
RE
10:59aTesla's market value set to gain $50 bln on record first-qtr deliveries
RE
10:58aToyota, Subaru to launch new co-developed sports car this year
AQ
07:28aTOYOTA : Investment in e-Mobility Power
AQ
07:02aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Investment in e-Mobility Power
PU
05:28aMARKET CHATTER : Pony.ai to Expand Robotaxi Service to More Chinese Cities
MT
05:02aTOYOTA MOTOR  : GAZOO Racing Presents World Debut of the New GR 86
PU
04/02TESLA  : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
RE
04/02U.S. automakers post higher quarterly sales even as chip shortage bites
RE
04/01Canadian first-quarter auto sales rise as demand picks up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 679 B 241 B 174 B
Net income 2021 1 921 B 17 376 M 12 536 M
Net Debt 2021 16 078 B 145 B 105 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 23 659 B 214 B 154 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9 330,56 JPY
Last Close Price 8 462,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.35%213 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.21%164 826
DAIMLER AG30.37%94 758
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.81%83 285
BMW AG22.76%67 410
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.74%51 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ