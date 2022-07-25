Thai car sales rise at slower pace in June; exports fall

Car exports, however, are expected at 900,000 units, short of the 1 million target, squeezed by the Ukraine war and a shortage of auto parts and semiconductors, the FTI said.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs.

Another concern is a car import ban by neighbouring Myanmar, where Thailand typically exports thousands of cars annually, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

In June, domestic sales rose 4.58% from a year earlier after May's 15.71% rise, while annual car exports dropped 11% last month.

"Domestic car sales are still good, but car exports have yet to improve," Surapong said.

Local car sales are expected to rise 12% to 850,000 units this year, the top end of a forecast range, he said, adding that included 50,000 imported cars.

Separately, the Thai unit of Toyota Motor forecast its car sales in Thailand to rise 21% to 290,000 units this year, or a 33% market share, the company said in a statement https://www.toyota.co.th/en/news/oODvVKlR5NEjgx3Z on Monday.

(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai