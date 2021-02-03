Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/03
7782 JPY   +4.39%
01:28pTOYOTA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM : Facility
PU
12:42pChip crunch to impact global auto production into third quarter, says IHS
RE
12:18pGM hit by chip shortage, to cut production at four plants
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Automobile Museum: Facility

02/03/2021 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota Automobile Museum: Facility
Exterior
  • Exterior
  • Exterior of the Automobile Gallery
  • Exterior of the Cultural Gallery
Display areaAutomobile Gallery
  • Automobile Gallery 1F:
    Symbol Zone
  • Automobile Gallery 3F:
    First-generation Crown
  • Zone 01:
    The Dawn of the AutomobileFrom steam and electricity to gasoline.
    The Dawn of the Automobile in Japan
  • Zone 02:
    Rapid Advancement of the AutomobileFrom horseless carriages to automobiles: the establishment of basic automotive technologies.
  • Zone 03:
    Widespread Acceptance of the AutomobileThe arrival of the Ford Model T makes the automobile accessible to all.
  • Zone 04:
    A Pageant of Luxurious SaloonsThe artistic styling and technological sophistication of fine cars dazzle people.
  • Zone 05:
    The Advance of Racecars and Sports CarsHow car races improved automotive performance and gave people the joy of driving.
  • Zone 06:
    The Age of Streamline DesignTechnology meets fashion to produce a new breed of styling.
    The spread of automobiles in Japan and the start of domestic mass production
  • Zone 07:
    The Blossoming Diversity of Automotive CultureCars that reflect the unique characters of American and European automotive cultures.
  • Zone 08:
    Turning a New Leaf after World WarⅡNovel design trends epitomizing the new era leave lasting effects.
  • Zone 08:
    Turning a New Leaf after World WarⅡNovel design trends epitomizing the new era leave lasting effects.
  • Zone 09:
    Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car Industries
    The U.S. took the lead in reenergizing motorization throughout the world.
  • Zone 09:
    Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car IndustriesA New Start for Japanese Cars
    Convergence of two approaches-technology transplants from overseas and original development.
  • Zone 10:
    Economic Growth & Expansion of MotorizationThe American model of growth through mass consumption spread to Europe and Japan, rapidly fueling their economies. The resulting rise in consumption accelerated the spread of motorization.
  • Zone 10:
    Economic Growth & Expansion of MotorizationThe American model of growth through mass consumption spread to Europe and Japan, rapidly fueling their economies. The resulting rise in consumption accelerated the spread of motorization.
  • Zone 11:
    A Trying Time: Surfacing of Social IssuesThe oil crisis and stringent emission control laws put the brakes on Japan's economic growth. As Japanese automakers struggled to cope with these issues, they started to amass technological expertise that no one else possessed.
  • Zone 12:
    The Birth of New Vehicle TypesThe diversification of lifestyles spawned new types of vehicles other than sedans, including minivans and crossover SUVs.
  • Zone 13:
    Toward a Sustainable FutureThe success of mass-produced hybrid cars has fueled the race to develop advanced electric cars and hydrogen fuel cell cars. The history of the automobile, which has been dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles for over a century, is about to turn a new leaf.
  • Entire exhibition room
  • Miniature cars
  • Nishiki-e
  • Publications (automotive magazines and catalogs)
  • Car badges
  • Car mascots
  • Automobile stamps
Other Facilities
  • Museum Restaurant:
    AVIEW
  • Museum Café:
    CARS & BOOKS
  • Museum Shop
  • Library
  • Library:
    Vehicle Picture Book Room
  • Display vehicle - Swift 9HP
    (1905)
  • Display vehicle - Toyota Bonnet Bus
    (1963)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:28pTOYOTA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM : Facility
PU
12:42pChip crunch to impact global auto production into third quarter, says IHS
RE
12:18pGM hit by chip shortage, to cut production at four plants
RE
09:28aTOYOTA MOTOR : eyes record 9.2 million unit global output in 2021
AQ
04:51aTOYOTA AIMS TO BUILD RECORD 9.2 MILL : Nikkei
RE
03:58aUPDATE2 : Tokyo stocks end higher on solid earnings, U.S. stimulus hopes
AQ
03:22aEXCLUSIVE : China's FAW considers acquiring BMW partner Brilliance for about $7...
RE
02:18aUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end higher on solid earnings, U.S. stimulus hopes
AQ
02/02Japanese shares rise on earnings optimism, Wall Street boost
RE
02/02U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 040 B 248 B 248 B
Net income 2021 1 523 B 14 500 M 14 500 M
Net Debt 2021 15 002 B 143 B 143 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 21 758 B 207 B 207 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 122,22 JPY
Last Close Price 7 782,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.20%198 417
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.43%103 328
DAIMLER AG2.58%76 272
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.61%75 459
BMW AG-1.14%55 417
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%51 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ