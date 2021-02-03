Toyota Automobile Museum: Facility

Zone 01:
The Dawn of the AutomobileFrom steam and electricity to gasoline.
The Dawn of the Automobile in Japan
Zone 02:
Rapid Advancement of the AutomobileFrom horseless carriages to automobiles: the establishment of basic automotive technologies.
Zone 03:
Widespread Acceptance of the AutomobileThe arrival of the Ford Model T makes the automobile accessible to all.
Zone 04:
A Pageant of Luxurious SaloonsThe artistic styling and technological sophistication of fine cars dazzle people.
Zone 05:
The Advance of Racecars and Sports CarsHow car races improved automotive performance and gave people the joy of driving.
Zone 06:
The Age of Streamline DesignTechnology meets fashion to produce a new breed of styling.
The spread of automobiles in Japan and the start of domestic mass production
Zone 07:
The Blossoming Diversity of Automotive CultureCars that reflect the unique characters of American and European automotive cultures.
Zone 08:
Turning a New Leaf after World WarⅡNovel design trends epitomizing the new era leave lasting effects.
Zone 09:
Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car Industries
The U.S. took the lead in reenergizing motorization throughout the world.
Zone 09:
Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car IndustriesA New Start for Japanese Cars
Convergence of two approaches-technology transplants from overseas and original development.
Zone 10:
Economic Growth & Expansion of MotorizationThe American model of growth through mass consumption spread to Europe and Japan, rapidly fueling their economies. The resulting rise in consumption accelerated the spread of motorization.
Zone 11:
A Trying Time: Surfacing of Social IssuesThe oil crisis and stringent emission control laws put the brakes on Japan's economic growth. As Japanese automakers struggled to cope with these issues, they started to amass technological expertise that no one else possessed.
Zone 12:
The Birth of New Vehicle TypesThe diversification of lifestyles spawned new types of vehicles other than sedans, including minivans and crossover SUVs.
Zone 13:
Toward a Sustainable FutureThe success of mass-produced hybrid cars has fueled the race to develop advanced electric cars and hydrogen fuel cell cars. The history of the automobile, which has been dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles for over a century, is about to turn a new leaf.
