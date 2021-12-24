Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Automobile Museum: Facility

12/24/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota Automobile Museum: Facility
Exterior
  • Exterior
  • Exterior of the Automobile Gallery
  • Exterior of the Cultural Gallery
Display areaAutomobile Gallery
  • Automobile Gallery 1F:
    Symbol Zone
  • Automobile Gallery 3F:
    First-generation Crown
  • Zone 01:
    The Dawn of the AutomobileFrom steam and electricity to gasoline.
    The Dawn of the Automobile in Japan
  • Zone 02:
    Rapid Advancement of the AutomobileFrom horseless carriages to automobiles: the establishment of basic automotive technologies.
  • Zone 03:
    Widespread Acceptance of the AutomobileThe arrival of the Ford Model T makes the automobile accessible to all.
  • Zone 04:
    A Pageant of Luxurious SaloonsThe artistic styling and technological sophistication of fine cars dazzle people.
  • Zone 05:
    The Dawn of Japanese Mass ProductionIn order to replace the January 2022 exhibition, photos will be posted at a later date.
  • Zone 06:
    The Age of Streamline DesignTechnology meets fashion to produce a new breed of styling.
    The spread of automobiles in Japan and the start of domestic mass production
  • Zone 07:
    The Blossoming Diversity of Automotive CultureCars that reflect the unique characters of American and European automotive cultures.
  • Zone 08:
    Turning a New Leaf after World WarⅡNovel design trends epitomizing the new era leave lasting effects.
  • Zone 08:
    Turning a New Leaf after World WarⅡNovel design trends epitomizing the new era leave lasting effects.
  • Zone 09:
    Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car Industries
    The U.S. took the lead in reenergizing motorization throughout the world.
  • Zone 09:
    Re-ignition of the American, European, and Japanese Car IndustriesA New Start for Japanese Cars
    Convergence of two approaches-technology transplants from overseas and original development.
  • Zone 10:
    Economic Growth & Expansion of MotorizationThe American model of growth through mass consumption spread to Europe and Japan, rapidly fueling their economies. The resulting rise in consumption accelerated the spread of motorization.
  • Zone 10:
    Economic Growth & Expansion of MotorizationThe American model of growth through mass consumption spread to Europe and Japan, rapidly fueling their economies. The resulting rise in consumption accelerated the spread of motorization.
  • Zone 11:
    A Trying Time: Surfacing of Social IssuesThe oil crisis and stringent emission control laws put the brakes on Japan's economic growth. As Japanese automakers struggled to cope with these issues, they started to amass technological expertise that no one else possessed.
  • Zone 12:
    The Birth of New Vehicle TypesThe diversification of lifestyles spawned new types of vehicles other than sedans, including minivans and crossover SUVs.
  • Zone 13:
    Toward a Sustainable FutureThe success of mass-produced hybrid cars has fueled the race to develop advanced electric cars and hydrogen fuel cell cars. The history of the automobile, which has been dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles for over a century, is about to turn a new leaf.
  • Entire exhibition room
  • Miniature cars
  • Nishiki-e
  • Publications (automotive magazines and catalogs)
  • Car badges
  • Car mascots
  • Automobile stamps
Other Facilities
  • Museum Restaurant:
    AVIEW
  • Museum Café:
    CARS & BOOKS
  • Museum Shop
  • Library
  • Library:
    Vehicle Picture Book Room
  • Display vehicle - Swift 9HP
    (1905)
  • Display vehicle - Toyota Bonnet Bus
    (1963)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 18:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10:24aLIMITED CARBON FIBER EDITION, COLOSS : 2022 Toyota GR Supra
AQ
10:24aFirst-Ever Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition Highlights Changes for 2022
AQ
04:10aNippon Steel sues Mitsui & Co for patent infringement - Nikkei
RE
01:48aToyota output returns to year-before level as parts crunch eases
AQ
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for November 2021
PU
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability
PU
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Fundamental Policy
PU
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Social Initiatives
PU
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
12/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Basic Policy - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 148 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2022 2 737 B 23 924 M 23 924 M
Net Debt 2022 18 314 B 160 B 160 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 29 008 B 254 B 254 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 096,50 JPY
Average target price 2 381,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION31.74%253 648
DAIMLER AG46.09%84 853
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.67%82 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG23.45%65 536
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED7.33%62 279