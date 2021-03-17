Toyota, Honda cut North America production amid supply chain woes

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co Ltd announced on Wednesday new North
American production cuts, citing supply chain issues that have
wreaked havoc with the auto industry.
Toyota said it would cut production this week at four plants
in Kentucky, West Virginia and Mexico, citing "a shortage of
petrochemicals" and "recent severe weather conditions" affecting
production.
A Toyota spokeswoman said the production cuts "will impact
production of the Camry, Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid,
RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350, Lexus ES 300h and Tacoma," but
declined to say how long or how much production would be cut.
Honda said late on Tuesday that supply chain issues would
force a halt to production at a majority of its U.S. and
Canadian auto plants for a week starting next Monday - and would
result in some production cuts at all U.S. and Canadian plants
next week.
The company cited "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at
various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather
over the past several weeks."
On Wednesday, Honda in Mexico said it would suspend
production at its plants in that country beginning on Thursday
due to supply chain problems.
A Honda representative said in a brief statement it was
unclear how long the pause would last, describing the suspension
at Mexican plants as a coordinated North America-wide stoppage.
Separately on Wednesday, Volvo Cars, which is owned by
China's Geely Holding, said it would temporarily stop
or adjust production in China and the United States for parts of
March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Peter Cooney)