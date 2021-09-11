Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co on Saturday sharply criticized a
proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to
give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an
additional $4,500 tax incentive.
Toyota said in a statement that the plan unveiled late
Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on
their choice not to unionize."
The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led
House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5
trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three
automakers, which have union-represented auto plants.
In a statement, Honda called the bill "unfair" and said it
"discriminates among EVs made by hard-working American auto
workers based simply on whether they belong to a union. ... The
Honda production associates in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio who
will build our EVs deserve fair and equal treatment by
Congress."
The proposal, estimated to cost $33 billion to $34 billion
over 10 years, would boost to up to $12,500 the maximum tax
credit for electric vehicles, up from the current $7,500. The
$12,500 figure includes a $500 credit for using U.S.-produced
batteries.
The proposal is a key part of Democratic President Joe
Biden's goal to ensure EVs comprise at least 50% of U.S. vehicle
sales by 2030 and boost American union jobs.
The bill, however, does away with phasing out automakers'
tax credits after they hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which
would make General Motors Co and Tesla Inc
eligible again. It would also create a new smaller credit for
used EVs of up to $2,500.
GM, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the
parent of Chrysler, assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in plants
represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.
In contrast, foreign automakers operating in the United
States as well as Tesla do not have unions representing assembly
workers and many of them have fought efforts by the UAW to
organize U.S. plants.
Tesla would be eligible for up to $8,000 credits under the
bill.
UAW President Ray Curry said the tax credit provision "would
go a long way in supporting-good paying union jobs in (the) EV
auto sector that President Biden has championed."
The bill limits the EV credit to cars priced at no more than
$55,000, while trucks could be priced up to $74,000.
Toyota added it will "fight to focus taxpayer dollars on
making all electrified vehicles accessible for American
consumers who can’t afford high-priced cars and trucks."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)