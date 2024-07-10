By Don Nico Forbes

Toyota invested in infrastructure company Ionna to support the development of its electric-vehicle charging network in North America.

The car maker--which didn't disclose any financial details--said Wednesday that Ionna plans to install at least 30,000 charge ports in North America by 2030, with deployment to begin later this year.

Stations will include both North American charging standard, or NACS, and combined charging system, or CCS, connectors to support all battery-electric vehicle drivers, and will be accessible to all Toyota and Lexus customers.

Toyota is the latest manufacturer to support Ionna, with BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis also pledging support, it added.

"We believe this will not only promote the adoption of battery-electric vehicles and increase customer confidence in the technology, but it will provide our Toyota and Lexus customers with access to Ionna's rapidly growing charging network in North America," said Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America.

