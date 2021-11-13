Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : #08 "For someone other than yourself"

11/13/2021 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In November 2011, Akio Toyoda was in Thailand to deal with problems related to heavy flooding that had been occurring there since July. Since becoming president, he had faced numerous adverse situations, starting from having fallen into the red after the global financial crisis in 2009, Toyota's recall crisis in 2009-2010, and the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011. While in Thailand, however, there was something else happening in Japan that had caught Akio's attention.

In Japan, the Toyota women's softball team was playing for the league championship. Even though he was far away, Akio wanted to support the team. With that in mind, he asked his on-site colleagues to provide updates on the game.

The match went into extra innings with both sides not giving an inch and the score tied at 0-0. A bit later, Akio received information that the Toyota team was down two runs. He began to think, "I guess we might lose. I wonder what I should say when I get back to Japan."

However, the Toyota team staged a dramatic come-from-behind and walk-off victory scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning. Akio shares what he felt at that moment.

"I'll never forget my excitement at that comeback victory. But what excited me more than winning the championship was the way that we won. No one gave up on the field, in the dugout, or in the stands. Everyone kept playing and kept cheering in the belief that we could win―that we would win.

That was a difficult time for Toyota. We were struggling with the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake as well as the flooding in Thailand. And that game reminded us that we can never give up."

Since becoming president, Akio has faced numerous challenges, often feeling the limits of his own power. However, he felt encouraged by the players who competed as one bearing the company's weight on their backs and the word "TOYOTA" printed across the chest of their uniforms. To Akio, their challenge and his endeavor as Toyota's CEO striving for a wide range of stakeholders seemed to overlap.

Akio touched upon this episode at a press conference in November 2015 when the company became a Worldwide Paralympic Partner.

"Just as our softball players taught me to never give up, Paralympians are also an incredible source of strength and inspiration for people around the world. Paralympians fight every day to defy their perceived limitations and to have access to the same opportunities as everyone else. They also fight to give hope to those that support them."

"For someone other than yourself." These are the words Akio uses to describe the shining spirit of athletes. Wanting to bring something to others and benefit them can make a difference in sports, whether it is a team sport or an individual competition. That might also be the source of the never-give-up spirit. Akio hopes this is the mindset maintained by all Toyota employees. His goal for Toyota is to be a company that always goes beyond "oneself" and constantly strives to do things for "others."

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
09:20aTOYOTA MOTOR : #08 "For someone other than yourself"
PU
09:20aREGAINING HOPE AND JOY : A Mother and Daughter's Life Turning Point with Toyota's Rehabili..
PU
11/12Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle makers
RE
11/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Yamaha Take on Challe..
PU
11/12Production Plans in December 2021, as of November 12 - Form 6-K
PU
11/12Nikkei 225 Up 1.1% After Toyota Says Normal Production To Resume in December
MT
11/12Toyota to Add Hybrid Powertrains Production Line in US for $240 Million; Restore Lost P..
MT
11/12Subaru to Launch All-Electric Vehicle Globally for the First Time
MT
11/12Toyota's Japan output to normalize on easing supply crunch
AQ
11/12Japan Index Closes with Strong Gains on Friday; Toyota Plans $240 Million Investment in..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 100 B 273 B 273 B
Net income 2022 2 736 B 24 021 M 24 021 M
Net Debt 2022 17 385 B 153 B 153 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 28 789 B 253 B 253 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 078,50 JPY
Average target price 2 298,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.61%252 793
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.34%140 526
DAIMLER AG52.09%107 645
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.26%92 048
FORD MOTOR COMPANY121.84%77 927
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%72 613