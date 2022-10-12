Toyota Motor : #11 Powering Production Through Facility Maintenance

Hikota is part of the Plant & Environmental Engineering (PE) Division that oversees the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and management of Toyota's plants, offices, and employee facilities.

Toyota has 11 plants in Aichi Prefecture, eight of which are in Toyota City where the company has its headquarters. There, countless machine tools are operated round the clock, along with facilities such as air conditioning and lighting equipment that make work environments more comfortable for production staff. These plants are also accompanied by nearby offices and company dormitories.

An essential element for plants, offices, and dormitories alike is the energy that keeps them running. The role of Hikota's group is to obtain electricity and primary energy sources from the relevant providers and convert them into a steady supply of electricity at the required voltages, along with other forms of secondary energy such as steam, cooled/heated water, and compressed air.

The PE Division has five Power Supply & Maintenance Sections to power Toyota's facilities, and Hikota's team supports them with 100 members.