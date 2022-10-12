Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-12 am EDT
1990.00 JPY   +1.20%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Toyota Motor : #11 Powering Production Through Facility Maintenance

10/12/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hikota is part of the Plant & Environmental Engineering (PE) Division that oversees the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and management of Toyota's plants, offices, and employee facilities.

Toyota has 11 plants in Aichi Prefecture, eight of which are in Toyota City where the company has its headquarters. There, countless machine tools are operated round the clock, along with facilities such as air conditioning and lighting equipment that make work environments more comfortable for production staff. These plants are also accompanied by nearby offices and company dormitories.

An essential element for plants, offices, and dormitories alike is the energy that keeps them running. The role of Hikota's group is to obtain electricity and primary energy sources from the relevant providers and convert them into a steady supply of electricity at the required voltages, along with other forms of secondary energy such as steam, cooled/heated water, and compressed air.

The PE Division has five Power Supply & Maintenance Sections to power Toyota's facilities, and Hikota's team supports them with 100 members.

Like the plants they look after, each Power Supply & Maintenance Section works non-stop, managing the operations of power facilities in three eight-hour shifts. Hikota's Facility Support Section handles the vital task of servicing and maintaining these facilities. His team constantly monitors the state of equipment to prevent problems and respond swiftly when issues arise.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 36 317 B 247 B 247 B
Net income 2023 2 877 B 19 585 M 19 585 M
Net Debt 2023 19 907 B 136 B 136 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,49x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 27 238 B 185 B 185 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 990,00 JPY
Average target price 2 384,21 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.60%184 736
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.53%71 918
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-21.81%54 974
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.27%46 789
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.31%46 474
BMW AG-18.21%45 594