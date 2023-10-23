Cars feature various plastic parts, from the exterior's bumpers and rocker moldings (parts connecting the front and rear fenders along the lower body) to instrument and door panels inside the cabin.

Most of these plastic parts are made by a method called injection molding, in which molten plastic material is injected at high pressure into a mold inside an injection molding machine.

Injection molding is great for recreating complex shapes and smooth surfaces dreamed up by designers and is ideal for mass production.

At the same time, the method is not without its drawbacks. Injection molding involves combining lower and upper molds with the molten plastic poured in between. Inevitably, the resulting parts end up with faint lines (unevenness) where the molds come together.

Known as parting lines (PLs), these markings are generally left untouched on molded parts when they are sent off to the coating process. Manufacturers try to improve production efficiency by striking compromises between designs and manufacturing methods and positioning PLs inconspicuously on car bodies.

Another reason for leaving such lines is that, with a height of just 0.02 mm, they are barely noticeable under four layers of paint.