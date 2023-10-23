Cars feature various plastic parts, from the exterior's bumpers and rocker moldings (parts connecting the front and rear fenders along the lower body) to instrument and door panels inside the cabin.
Most of these plastic parts are made by a method called injection molding, in which molten plastic material is injected at high pressure into a mold inside an injection molding machine.
Injection molding is great for recreating complex shapes and smooth surfaces dreamed up by designers and is ideal for mass production.
At the same time, the method is not without its drawbacks. Injection molding involves combining lower and upper molds with the molten plastic poured in between. Inevitably, the resulting parts end up with faint lines (unevenness) where the molds come together.
Known as parting lines (PLs), these markings are generally left untouched on molded parts when they are sent off to the coating process. Manufacturers try to improve production efficiency by striking compromises between designs and manufacturing methods and positioning PLs inconspicuously on car bodies.
Another reason for leaving such lines is that, with a height of just 0.02 mm, they are barely noticeable under four layers of paint.
For the new Century, however, the design took priority. At the same time, the bumper's large size made parting lines difficult to avoid from a design standpoint.
Another factor was the mirror-like finish of the painted body panels, part of the Century tradition. To match the body's mirror finish, the plastic bumper's parting lines must be as sleek as possible.
Smoothing out these PLs is the work of Tsubasa Yamanaka, a young plastics polisher in the Paint & Plastics Molding Division at Toyota's Tahara Plant (Tahara, Aichi Prefecture), which produces the new Century.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 07:46:38 UTC.