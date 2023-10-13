Since embarking on the hydrogen engine challenge, Akio has often spoken of "making ever-better cars through motorsports," echoing those same sentiments from 14 years earlier.

In fact, while Toyota may have pulled out of F1 due to a worsening economic climate, the company did not leave motorsports entirely. To compensate for the move with product output, Akio positioned motorsport as an "activity that contributes to more appealing production cars," and Toyota continued racing in the years to come.

To recapture the skills needed to build sports cars, the company continued to tackle the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, while competing in the World Endurance Championship to improve its hybrid technologies. In 2017, Toyota returned to the World Rally Championship (WRC), which takes place on all kinds of public roads, including rugged terrain. And most recently, Akio and his team have been racing with a hydrogen-powered engine being developed to speed up the commercialization of carbon-neutral technologies.