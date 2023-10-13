Since embarking on the hydrogen engine challenge, Akio has often spoken of "making ever-better cars through motorsports," echoing those same sentiments from 14 years earlier.
In fact, while Toyota may have pulled out of F1 due to a worsening economic climate, the company did not leave motorsports entirely. To compensate for the move with product output, Akio positioned motorsport as an "activity that contributes to more appealing production cars," and Toyota continued racing in the years to come.
To recapture the skills needed to build sports cars, the company continued to tackle the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, while competing in the World Endurance Championship to improve its hybrid technologies. In 2017, Toyota returned to the World Rally Championship (WRC), which takes place on all kinds of public roads, including rugged terrain. And most recently, Akio and his team have been racing with a hydrogen-powered engine being developed to speed up the commercialization of carbon-neutral technologies.
In Akio's quest to make ever-better cars through motorsports, Formula 1 was too far removed from the development of production models. That is why Akio always made his stance clear whenever fans or reporters asked him about a return to F1: "As long as I am president, I don't think it will happen." Recently, the questions themselves have stopped coming.
This backdrop led to a growing perception that Toyota drivers do not race in F1. The news that Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa would be joining McLaren, therefore, came as a surprise to many, like the "stunned" reporter mentioned earlier.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 08:24:29 UTC.