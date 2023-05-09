Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
1916.50 JPY   +3.26%
04:20aToyota Motor : A 10,000 km Hydrogen Journey Linking Thailand and Hokkaido
PU
12:02aHeineken, Britvic, Others to Receive UK Funding to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
MT
05/08Japan stocks jump as investors gauge upbeat earnings season
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : A 10,000 km Hydrogen Journey Linking Thailand and Hokkaido

05/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kicking off with must-see scenes

A hydrogen-powered forklift loading hydrogen cylinders onto a hydrogen fuel truck.


With Toyota's vision of a hydrogen society, this spectacle may become an everyday sight.

Despite its Thailand location, this shop floor may look very familiar to Japanese viewers...

And who could this be, wishing good luck for the long journey ahead?

Check out all these clips and more on this week's Toyota Times News!

00:42　The reason for chasing carbon neutrality with commercial vehicles
02:57　"Let's do what we can right now"
08:51　A 10,000-kilometer journey to generate hydrogen
13:21　Behind the wheel of an FCEV heavy-duty truck
15:18　A familiar face leading the project
19:40 Further possibilities for biogas
21:39　The chemistry between hydrogen and heavy-duty trucks
24:03　Japanese-made "future tuk-tuks"
25:39　Surprise announcement of a new challenge
27:39　 [Staff Cafeterias Around the World] Diverse menus and cultures

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
04:20aToyota Motor : A 10,000 km Hydrogen Journey Linking Thailand and Hokkaido
PU
12:02aHeineken, Britvic, Others to Receive UK Funding to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
MT
05/08Japan stocks jump as investors gauge upbeat earnings season
RE
05/08Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 10
AQ
05/08Toyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
05/08Toyota Chairman Toyoda apologizes for Daihatsu's improper testing
AQ
05/08Toyota Reportedly Suspends Yaris Ativ Sales Over Safety Test Concerns
MT
05/08Toyota Reportedly Halts Yaris Ativ Sales Over Safety Test Issues
MT
05/08Toyota suspends sales of Yaris model in Thailand after safety test problem
RE
05/08Toyota Motor : A First Look at the Crews Taking on -30°C Courses in the Dead of Night
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 669 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2023 2 450 B 18 169 M 18 169 M
Net Debt 2023 20 116 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 25 177 B 187 B 187 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 856,00 JPY
Average target price 2 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Sato President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Yoichi Miyazaki CFO, VP & Chief Competitive Officer
Akio Toyoda Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.40%186 738
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.19%79 472
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.60%78 599
BMW AG30.63%76 604
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.35%48 089
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.13%46 792
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer