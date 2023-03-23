Toyota Motor : A Candid, Honest, Earnest Relationship with Suppliers

Sato
The theme of our new management team is Inheritance and Evolution.
President Toyoda's actions at the genba have shown the ideals for what Toyota should be, and we will continue in this spirit.
I believe the fact that we have all learned by watching him is what makes team management possible.
The evolution that the new management team will pursue is our transformation into a mobility company.
This approach to car manufacturing has three key themes: electrification, intelligence, and diversification. Electrification is a particularly significant change.
I see the goal of electrification as building cars that are more in line with the energy of the future, and with energy security in mind.
The energy situation varies around the world. This is why Toyota is committed to a multi-pathway approach that includes hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
At present, we are enhancing our hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, while also working to strengthen our lineup of BEV-exclusive models to meet regional needs.
We are also preparing to make the next generation of BEVs in anticipation of more widespread adoption.
In regions with clean energy, the BEV is one effective way to help achieve a carbon-neutral society.
BEVs also provide a unique opportunity to pursue the essential values of a car, including excellent performance, driving pleasure, and advanced control.
What's more, BEVs are the key to creating new value in mobility.
In addition to carrying people and things, BEVs also carry electric energy and information, creating a new role for software as well.
In the midst of these changes, we must also look at the evolution of elemental technology from a whole-car perspective.
This will place emphasis on the power of teamwork that Toyota has built up with our suppliers.