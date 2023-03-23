Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
1787.00 JPY   -0.78%
06:10pToyota Motor : A Candid, Honest, Earnest Relationship with Suppliers
PU
10:39aElectreon Signs an Agreement to Develop Wireless Charging Technology to Achieve Carbon Neutrality with TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and DENSO CORPORATION
AQ
10:38aToyota Mirai Adds Toyota Audio Multimedia for 2023
AQ
Toyota Motor : A Candid, Honest, Earnest Relationship with Suppliers

03/23/2023 | 06:10pm EDT
Sato

The theme of our new management team is Inheritance and Evolution.

President Toyoda's actions at the genba have shown the ideals for what Toyota should be, and we will continue in this spirit.

I believe the fact that we have all learned by watching him is what makes team management possible.

The evolution that the new management team will pursue is our transformation into a mobility company.

This approach to car manufacturing has three key themes: electrification, intelligence, and diversification. Electrification is a particularly significant change.

I see the goal of electrification as building cars that are more in line with the energy of the future, and with energy security in mind.

The energy situation varies around the world. This is why Toyota is committed to a multi-pathway approach that includes hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

At present, we are enhancing our hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, while also working to strengthen our lineup of BEV-exclusive models to meet regional needs.

We are also preparing to make the next generation of BEVs in anticipation of more widespread adoption.

In regions with clean energy, the BEV is one effective way to help achieve a carbon-neutral society.

BEVs also provide a unique opportunity to pursue the essential values of a car, including excellent performance, driving pleasure, and advanced control.

What's more, BEVs are the key to creating new value in mobility.

In addition to carrying people and things, BEVs also carry electric energy and information, creating a new role for software as well.

In the midst of these changes, we must also look at the evolution of elemental technology from a whole-car perspective.

This will place emphasis on the power of teamwork that Toyota has built up with our suppliers.

Financials
Sales 2023 36 668 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2023 2 492 B 19 054 M 19 054 M
Net Debt 2023 19 984 B 153 B 153 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,89x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 24 241 B 185 B 185 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 787,00 JPY
Average target price 2 164,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.63%184 160
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.91%82 154
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.34%77 453
BMW AG17.77%67 904
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY1.22%47 487
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-1.29%45 761
