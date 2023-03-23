Toyota Motor : A Candid, Honest, Earnest Relationship with Suppliers

Sato

The theme of our new management team is Inheritance and Evolution.

President Toyoda's actions at the genba have shown the ideals for what Toyota should be, and we will continue in this spirit.

I believe the fact that we have all learned by watching him is what makes team management possible.

The evolution that the new management team will pursue is our transformation into a mobility company.

This approach to car manufacturing has three key themes: electrification, intelligence, and diversification. Electrification is a particularly significant change.