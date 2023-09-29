Even at a glance, the new model's refined silhouette, shaped by the hands of skilled craftspeople, clearly carries on the Century tradition, from the exquisitely engraved phoenix emblem to the body's mirror-like finish.

Inside, the VIP rear seats have evolved to cater to diversifying values.

While retaining the Century's signature quietness, the interior offers a comfortable space where passengers can relax and focus on work.

The wide-opening doors, the width and height of the power steps, and the C-pillar grips ensure elegant entry and exit, even in a dress or kimono.

While the new Century's profile may have the look of an SUV, this design carefully considers the travel needs and behavior of those on board, embodying the model's concept: The Chauffeur.

"A singular automobile representing the height of Japanese sensibilities"-this is how Simon Humphries, Toyota's Chief Branding Officer (CBO) and Senior General Manager of Design, introduced the car at the world premiere. We take a look back at his presentation.