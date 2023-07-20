The Super Taikyu Series' ST-Q class is where manufacturers race vehicles under development. For these carmakers, the category serves as a testing ground for new energy sources-hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and biofuels-to expand the options for achieving a carbon-neutral society.

Harumi Kuwayama, head of the Super Taikyu Organization (STO) that oversees the series, explained about the ST-Q class at a press conference during the race. Among the guests was Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), which organizes the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).