The Super Taikyu Series' ST-Q class is where manufacturers race vehicles under development. For these carmakers, the category serves as a testing ground for new energy sources-hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and biofuels-to expand the options for achieving a carbon-neutral society.
Harumi Kuwayama, head of the Super Taikyu Organization (STO) that oversees the series, explained about the ST-Q class at a press conference during the race. Among the guests was Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), which organizes the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 08:35:08 UTC.