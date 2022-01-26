Toyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February (as of January 26)
Jan. 26, 2022
Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February (as of January 26)
(Updated on January 26, 2022 from the announcement on January 25, 2022)
Due to the shortage of parts supply caused by the spread of COVID-19 at our supplier in Japan, on January 21 we announced additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles (
Adjustments to Domestic Production in January) and also our revised production plan for February ( Production Plans in February 2022) due to the shortage of semiconductor-related parts.
Today, Toyota announces additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles.
With regard to February, as the parts scheduled to be used during the January suspension can now be used in February, some plants and lines originally scheduled to be suspended in the month will now operate. We will continue to make our maximum efforts to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and suppliers due to these changes.
Production suspension after January 25 (Tue) (
20 lines in 12 plantsout of 28 lines in 14 plants)
Plants
Period of production suspension
Production vehicle
Toyota Motor Corporation
Motomachi Plant
Production line #1
25 (Tue), 26 (Wed),
27 (Thu), 28 (Fri), 31 (Mon)
Crown, Noah, Voxy, Mirai
Production line for GR models
GR Yaris
Production line for low volume models
LC
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant
Production line #1
Corolla,
Corolla Touring, Corolla Cross
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tsutsumi Plant
Production line #1
Prius,
Prius PHV,Corolla
Production line #2
Corolla Sport, Camry, ES
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant
Production line #1
Land Cruiser Prado, GX, 4Runner
Production line #3
LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX
Toyota Motor East Japan
Iwate Plant
Production line #1
C-HR, Aqua
Production line #2
Yaris,
Yaris Cross,Aqua
Toyota Motor East Japan
Miyagi Ohira Plant
Yaris Cross, Sienta,
Corolla Axio, Corolla Fielder, JPN Taxi
Toyota Auto Body
Fujimatsu Plant
Production line #1
Land Cruiser 70
Production line #2
Noah, Voxy
Toyota Auto Body
Inabe Plant
Production line #1
Hiace, Granace, Alphard, Vellfire, LM
Toyota Auto Body
Yoshiwara Plant
Production line #1
LX,
Land Cruiser 300
Production line #2
Land Cruiser 70
Gifu Auto Body
Production line #1
Hiace / Ambulance, Granace
Production line #2
Coaster
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Hamura Plant
Production line #1
25 (Tue), 26 (Wed),
27 (Thu), 28 (Fri), 29 (Sat) *, 31 (Mon)
Land Cruiser Prado,
FJ Cruiser
Daihatsu Motor Corporation
Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant
*
27 (Thu), 28 (Fri), 31 (Mon)
Probox
*
Hamura Plant (only Saturday) and Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant operates at single shift.
Production suspension in February
(7 lines in 6 plants (previously announced as 11 lines in 8 plants) out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
The strike-through lines have been changed to "Operation".
Plants
Period of production suspension
Production vehicles
Toyota Motor Corporation
Motomachi Plant
GR line
1 (Tue), 2 (Wed), 3 (Thu), 4 (Fri), 7 (Mon), 8 (Tue), 9 (Wed), 10 (Thu), 11 (Fri), 14 (Mon), 15 (Tue), 16 (Wed)
GR Yaris
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant
Production line #1
12 (Sat), 19 (Sat)
Corolla,
Corolla Touring, Corolla Cross
Production line #2
12 (Sat), 19 (Sat)
RAV4, Harrier
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tsutsumi Plant
Production line #1
12 (Sat), 19 (Sat)
Prius, Prius PHV, Corolla
Production line #2
12 (Sat), 19 (Sat)
Corolla Sport, Camry, ES
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant
Production line #3
4 (Fri), 11 (Fri), 12 (Sat), 19 (Sat)
LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX
Toyota Motor Kyushu
Miyata Plant
Production line #1
2 (Wed), 3 (Thu), 4 (Fri), 9 (Wed), 10 (Thu), 11 (Fri), 12 (Sat),17 (Thu), 18 (Fri), 19 (Sat)
NX, NX PHV, CT, UX, UX300e
Toyota Motor East Japan
Iwate Plant
Production line #1
1 (Tue), 2 (Wed), 3 (Thu), 4 (Fri), 7 (Mon), 8 (Tue), 9 (Wed), 10 (Thu), 11 (Fri), 12 (Sat), 14 (Mon)
C-HR, Aqua
Production line #2
Yaris, Yaris Cross, Aqua
Toyota Motor East Japan
Miyagi Ohira Plant
1 (Tue), 2 (Wed), 3 (Thu), 4 (Fri), 12 (Sat)
Yaris Cross, Sienta, Corolla Axio, Corolla Fielder, JPN Taxi
Toyota Auto Body
Fujimatsu Plant
Production line #2
1 (Tue), 2 (Wed), 3 (Thu), 4 (Fri), 7 (Mon), 8 (Tue), 9 (Wed), 10 (Thu), 11 (Fri), 12 (Sat), 14 (Mon), 15 (Tue), 16 (Wed)
Noah, Voxy
