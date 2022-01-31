Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February (as of January 31)

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan. 31, 2022

Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February (as of January 31)

(Updated on January 31, 2022 from the announcement on January 26, 2022)

Due to the shortage of parts supply caused by the spread of COVID-19 at our supplier in Japan, on January 21 we announced additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles (Adjustments to Domestic Production in January) and also our revised production plan for February (Production Plans in February 2022) due to the shortage of semiconductor-related parts.

Today, Toyota announces additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles.

With regard to February, as the parts scheduled to be used during the January suspension can now be used in February, some plants and lines originally scheduled to be suspended in the month will now operate. We will continue to make our maximum efforts to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest possible date.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and suppliers due to these changes.

Production suspensionafter January 25 (Tue)(20 lines in 12 plants out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
Plants Period of production suspension Production vehicle
Toyota Motor Corporation
Motomachi Plant 		Production line #1 25 (Tue), 26 (Wed), 27 (Thu),28 (Fri),31 (Mon) Crown, Noah, Voxy, Mirai
Production line for GR models GR Yaris
Production line for low volume models LC
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant 		Production line #1 Corolla, Corolla Touring,Corolla Cross
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tsutsumi Plant 		Production line #1 Prius, Prius PHV,Corolla
Production line #2 Corolla Sport, Camry, ES
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant 		Production line #1 Land Cruiser Prado, GX, 4Runner
Production line #3 LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX
Toyota Motor East Japan
Iwate Plant 		Production line #1 C-HR, Aqua
Production line #2 Yaris, Yaris Cross,Aqua
Toyota Motor East Japan
Miyagi Ohira Plant 		Yaris Cross, Sienta, Corolla Axio,Corolla Fielder,JPN Taxi
Toyota Auto Body
Fujimatsu Plant 		Production line #1 Land Cruiser 70
Production line #2 Noah, Voxy
Toyota Auto Body
Inabe Plant 		Production line #1 Hiace, Granace, Alphard, Vellfire, LM
Toyota Auto Body
Yoshiwara Plant 		Production line #1 LX, Land Cruiser 300
Production line #2 Land Cruiser 70
Gifu Auto Body Production line #1 Hiace / Ambulance, Granace
Production line #2 Coaster
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Hamura Plant 		Production line #1 25 (Tue), 26 (Wed), 27 (Thu),28 (Fri),29 (Sat)*,31 (Mon) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
Daihatsu Motor Corporation
Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant* 		27 (Thu),28 (Fri),31 (Mon) Probox
* Hamura Plant (only Saturday) and Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant operates at single shift.
Production suspension in February (7 lines in 6 plants (previously announced as 11 lines in 8 plants) out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
The strike-through lines have been changed to "Operation".
Plants Period of production suspension Production vehicles
Toyota Motor Corporation
Motomachi Plant 		GR line 1 (Tue),2 (Wed),3 (Thu),4 (Fri),7 (Mon),8 (Tue),9 (Wed),10 (Thu),11 (Fri),14 (Mon),15 (Tue),16 (Wed) GR Yaris
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant 		Production line #1 12 (Sat),19 (Sat) Corolla, Corolla Touring,Corolla Cross
Production line #2 12 (Sat),19 (Sat) RAV4, Harrier
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tsutsumi Plant 		Production line #1 12 (Sat),19 (Sat) Prius, Prius PHV, Corolla
Production line #2 12 (Sat),19 (Sat) Corolla Sport, Camry, ES
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant 		Production line #3 4 (Fri),11 (Fri),12 (Sat),19 (Sat) LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX
Toyota Motor Kyushu
Miyata Plant 		Production line #1 2 (Wed),3 (Thu),4 (Fri),9 (Wed),10 (Thu),11 (Fri),12 (Sat),17 (Thu), 18 (Fri), 19 (Sat) NX, NX PHV, CT, UX, UX300e
Toyota Motor East Japan
Iwate Plant 		Production line #1 1 (Tue),2 (Wed),3 (Thu),4 (Fri),7 (Mon),8 (Tue),9 (Wed),10 (Thu),11 (Fri),12 (Sat),14 (Mon) C-HR, Aqua
Production line #2 Yaris, Yaris Cross, Aqua
Toyota Motor East Japan
Miyagi Ohira Plant 		1 (Tue),2 (Wed),3 (Thu),4 (Fri),12 (Sat) Yaris Cross, Sienta, Corolla Axio, Corolla Fielder, JPN Taxi
Toyota Auto Body
Fujimatsu Plant 		Production line #2 1 (Tue),2 (Wed),3 (Thu),4 (Fri),7 (Mon),8 (Tue),9 (Wed),10 (Thu),11 (Fri),12 (Sat),14 (Mon),15 (Tue),16 (Wed) Noah, Voxy

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
04:49aToyota Tops Global Auto Sales for Second Straight Year in 2021; Plans Lunar Cruiser for..
MT
04:39aTOYOTA MOTOR : Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February (as of Januar..
PU
01:48aJapan Index Rebounds; Honda Motor to Import Electric Vehicle Batteries from China and S..
MT
01:10aJapan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge
RE
01/30Toyoda Gosei Manufactures Lightweight Oil Pump
MT
01/30TOYOTA MOTOR : Integrated Report 2021
PU
01/30TOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Data Book has been updated
PU
01/28Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises
RE
01/28Toyota Motor's Global Sales Expand by 10% in 2021
MT
01/28Japan Index Recuperates; Nissan-Mitsubishi-Renault JV to Invest $26 Billion on Vehicle ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 120 B 269 B 269 B
Net income 2022 2 720 B 23 550 M 23 550 M
Net Debt 2022 18 280 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 30 913 B 268 B 268 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float -
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 245,50 JPY
Average target price 2 405,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.25%268 403
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%125 130
DAIMLER AG3.37%83 435
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-5.92%78 087
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-14.31%72 941
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.42%66 956