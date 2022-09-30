Toyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in October

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

Due to the impact of the semiconductor shortage, we announced adjustments to domestic production in October ("October Production Plan"). However, we have decided to make additional suspensions of operations at some plants and lines in Japan. The global production volume affected by this decision is approximately 50,000 units (including 25,000 units in Japan), and although we announced global production plan for October was approximately 800,000 units, it is expected to be around 750,000 units by this decision.

The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged at approx. 9.7 million.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for October.