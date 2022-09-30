Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
1876.00 JPY   -4.21%
03:20aToyota Motor lowers October output target by about 50,000 vehicles
RE
03:14aToyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in October
PU
09/29Japan's factories ramp up output in Aug, govt eyes fresh stimulus boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in October

09/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep. 30, 2022

Adjustments to Domestic Production in October

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

Due to the impact of the semiconductor shortage, we announced adjustments to domestic production in October ("October Production Plan"). However, we have decided to make additional suspensions of operations at some plants and lines in Japan. The global production volume affected by this decision is approximately 50,000 units (including 25,000 units in Japan), and although we announced global production plan for October was approximately 800,000 units, it is expected to be around 750,000 units by this decision.

The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged at approx. 9.7 million.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for October.

Suspension of production in October (5 lines in 5 plants out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
Plant Period of production suspension (Announced on September 22) Period of production suspension (Announced this time) Production model
Toyota Motor Corporation
Motomachi Plant 		Production line for GR models October 3 (Mon), 4 (Tue) GR Yaris
Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant 		Production line #2 October 7 (Fri), 8 (Sat),10 (Mon),11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),14 (Fri),15 (Sat),17 (Mon),18 (Tue),19 (Wed),20 (Thu) RAV4, Harrier
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tsutsumi Plant 		Production line #1 October 8 (Sat), 10 (Mon),11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),14 (Fri),15 (Sat) Prius, Prius PHV, Corolla
Production line #2 October 8 (Sat), 15 (Sat) Corolla Sport, Camry, Crown
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant 		Production line #1 October 10 (Mon), 11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),14 (Fri),15 (Sat),17 (Mon),18 (Tue),19 (Wed),20 (Thu),21 (Fri) Land Cruiser Prado, Lexus GX,4Runner
Production line #3 October 6 (Thu), 7 (Fri),8 (Sat),14 (Fri),15 (Sat) Lexus LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX
Toyota Motor Kyushu
Miyata Plant 		Production line #1 October 8 (Sat), 15 (Sat) Lexus NX, NX450h+, ES, CT, UX, UX300e
Production line #2 October 10 (Mon), 11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),14 (Fri),15 (Sat),17 (Mon),18 (Tue),19 (Wed),20 (Thu),21 (Fri) Lexus ES, RX
Toyota Auto Body
Inabe Plant 		Production line #1 October 15 (Sat) Hiace, Granace, Alphard, Vellfire, Lexus LM
Toyota Industries Corporation Production line #301 October 8 (Sat), 10 (Mon),11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),14 (Fri),15 (Sat),17 (Mon),18 (Tue),19 (Wed),20 (Thu),21 (Fri) RAV4
Production line #302 RAV4, RAV4 PHV
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Hamura Plant 		Production line #1 October 6 (Thu), 7 (Fri),14 (Fri),21 (Fri),28 (Fri) October 10 (Mon), 11 (Tue),12 (Wed),13 (Thu),17 (Mon),18 (Tue),19 (Wed),20 (Thu) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
In the above schedule, it is a single-shift operation on Saturdays.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
03:20aToyota Motor lowers October output target by about 50,000 vehicles
RE
03:14aToyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in October
PU
09/29Japan's factories ramp up output in Aug, govt eyes fresh stimulus boost
RE
09/29Toyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements 'difficult'
RE
09/29Toyota president calls meeting California zero emissions requirements 'difficult'
RE
09/29Toyota motor president akio toyoda says it seems "difficult" to…
RE
09/29ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Decline Pre-Bell After Jobless Claims, GDP Data
MT
09/29Asian Stock Markets Uneven on Wall Street Cues, Bank of England Outlook
MT
09/29Nikkei 225 Up 1% on Wall Street Cues, Bank of England Move
MT
09/29Toyota Motor Says August Global Output Rises Nearly 40% to Record High; Total Sales Cli..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 194 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2023 2 898 B 20 053 M 20 053 M
Net Debt 2023 19 215 B 133 B 133 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,28x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 26 807 B 186 B 186 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 958,50 JPY
Average target price 2 428,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.98%185 505
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.62%82 142
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.43%56 164
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.88%51 396
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.36%48 966
BMW AG-21.88%44 924