Toyota Motor : Adjustments to Domestic Production in October

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.
Due to the impact of the semiconductor shortage, we announced adjustments to domestic production in October ("October Production Plan"). However, we have decided to make additional suspensions of operations at some plants and lines in Japan. The global production volume affected by this decision is approximately 50,000 units (including 25,000 units in Japan), and although we announced global production plan for October was approximately 800,000 units, it is expected to be around 750,000 units by this decision.
The production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged at approx. 9.7 million.
The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for October.
Suspension of production in October (5 lines in 5 plants out of 28 lines in 14 plants)
Plant
Period of production suspension (Announced on September 22)
Period of production suspension (Announced this time)
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:13:03 UTC.