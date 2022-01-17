Toyota Motor : Akio Toyoda Comment on Dakar Rally 2022

To Team Toyota, who took on the challenge of the 2022 Dakar Rally,

Thank you very much for these 14 days over the 8 000 km long journey, which is said to be the toughest in the world. I was relieved to know that you all returned safely.

To everyone,

I am enormously grateful for our cars' strong performance: the Hilux, Land Cruiser, and Hino.

To Nasser,

You maintained the top position in all the 12 stages! It was perfect. Congratulations on this long-awaited victory, repeating your success of 2019!

To Yazeed,

Congratulations on achieving a podium position with 3rd place overall!

To Sugawara-san of Hino Motors,

It's unfortunate that your consecutive championships have ceased. You overcame various difficulties and conquered the challenging terrain. I hope you continue to challenge Dakar. Thank you.

To Team Land Cruiser (TLC) Dakar Rally team,

The last year competing with the Land Cruiser 200 concluded with a one-two finish; you have achieved 9 consecutive victories in the commercial vehicle category. Congratulations to Miura-san and all team members!

TLC Land Cruiser was running on TOYO TIRES this year once again. However, this time, those were new tires, developed exclusively for Dakar, replacing the commercially available tires used previously.

When I asked Miura about running with the new tires, he said: "In the past, there were times when the tires would limit our driving speed. However, this year, you can drive fully exploiting the potential of the Land Cruiser. Now we can do it! Thanks to the specially developed tires, the Land Cruiser itself became even more capable."

A car is an aggregation of many parts. Each part can significantly alter the performance, the feel, and the drive. In races and rallies, many participants build their cars to pursue a single goal, better their vehicles and develop the technologies along the way.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Group companies will continue making ever better cars through their motorsports activities. At the beginning of this year, I am more confident in this than ever.

Thank you very much to all the friends who finished the 2022 Dakar Rally. Thanks, guys!

Akio Toyoda

President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation

PS: To Mr. Miura

After you have reached the finish line, you've texted me: "The first time I got behind the wheel of the Land Cruiser 200, my dream of being a rally driver came true. The Land Cruiser 200 has impressed me so much, it's a special car and now it's my life partner."

I think the Land Cruiser 300 will also become your trusted partner that will make your next dream come true. Thank you for all your outstanding achievements. I look forward to working with you on the Land Cruiser 300. Only 3 more wins until 12 consecutive victories!