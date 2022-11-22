Toyota Motor : Akio Toyoda Fields Questions on Carbon Neutrality from U.S. Reporters

Allow me to explain Toyota's approach to carbon neutrality in terms of our past, present, and future.

Over the past 20 years, Toyota has led the field. We have an advantage in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), of which we've already sold more than 5.2 million in North America.

These 5.2 million vehicles reduced CO2 emissions by 82 million tonnes. Since that figure may be hard to grasp, I checked how much this really means.

It is the equivalent of 10.5 million households. If that's still not very clear, it is the same as eliminating a year's worth of emissions from all households in Texas.

Toyota is a global company with a full lineup of products, including HEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and BEVs. We see ourselves as still an industry leader now, in terms of offering all these options.

In December 2021, we announced our BEV strategy. In terms of volume, our goal by 2030 is sales of 3.5 million BEVs. Toyota sells 10 million cars a year, leading some to ask why our target is "only 35%."