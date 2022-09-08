Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
2080.50 JPY   +2.26%
08:10aTOYOTA MOTOR : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Reservations for admission are now available.
PU
03:14aJapan Index Rallies as Q2 GDP Rises Beyond Consensus; Nippon Paper Takes Daio Paper to Court over Patent Infringement
MT
01:37aToyota, Honda and Nissan decarbonisation efforts lagging, Greenpeace study says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Reservations for admission are now available.

09/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1The Shift in Motive Power
Signals
the Dawn of
Motorsports

Horse-drawn carriages were made obsolete as new types of road vehicles were introduced, powered by steam, electricity, and gasoline. But which of these choices was the best?
One way to find out was through competitions-and that was how automobile racing started!
Motorsports emerged in the wake of a major shift in motive power.
When early automobile manufacturers worldwide were vying for dominance, there was no advertisement more effective than winning races. As such, many automobile manufacturers committed to racing, staking their reputations on success at the track. The relentless competition that ensued yielded remarkable breakthroughs in automotive technology.

2Today's Motorsport Technology Shapes Tomorrow's
Commercial Production Cars

Numerous international car races are being held around the world today, including rallies that call for superior driving speed and accuracy over difficult terrain and endurance races that test the vehicle's robustness and fuel efficiency.
Japanese automobile manufacturers are eagerly participating in some of the toughest and most prestigious races in the world, encouraging the rapid growth of motorsport culture in Japan.
There were times when commercial cars inspired racing technology, and souped-up commercial cars dominated the world of racing. Today, the roles are reversed: cutting-edge technologies cultivated through motorsports are regularly integrated into commercial vehicles to enhance performance.

3A New Shift in Motive Power Changes the Future
of Mobility and Motorsports

A hundred thirty years have passed since the dawn of motorsports, and the world is now facing another shift in what powers vehicles. The global auto industry is working to achieve technological breakthroughs in electricity, hydrogen, biofuel, and other sources to fulfill its carbon neutrality mandate.
Spawned by the earlier shift in motive power, motorsports has produced advanced automotive technologies through extremely intense competition and is now poised to define the next generation of mobility by redefining manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
08:10aTOYOTA MOTOR : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Re..
PU
03:14aJapan Index Rallies as Q2 GDP Rises Beyond Consensus; Nippon Paper Takes Daio Paper to ..
MT
01:37aToyota, Honda and Nissan decarbonisation efforts lagging, Greenpeace study says
RE
09/07Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports
RE
09/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Studying Science-based Benefits of Leafy Spaces
PU
09/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
09/07Toyota Motor Corporation Announces GR Supra Manual Transmission Now on Sale At US Toyot..
CI
09/07Desktop Metal to unveil 3D-printed sheet metal technology for cars, planes
RE
09/06Japan Index Flat Amid Typhoon Fears, Nominal Wage Growth; Universal Entertainment Share..
MT
09/06South Korea's Imported Car Sales Jump 7.8% in August
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 122 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2023 2 962 B 20 505 M 20 505 M
Net Debt 2023 19 185 B 133 B 133 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,54x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 27 847 B 193 B 193 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 034,50 JPY
Average target price 2 447,37 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.37%192 781
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.20%86 810
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.64%62 032
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.01%59 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.59%58 482
BMW AG-16.30%48 066