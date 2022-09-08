Toyota Motor : Announcing the opening of Fuji Motorsports Museum on Oct 7, 2022. Online Reservations for admission are now available.

1The Shift in Motive Power

Signals

the Dawn of

Motorsports

Horse-drawn carriages were made obsolete as new types of road vehicles were introduced, powered by steam, electricity, and gasoline. But which of these choices was the best?

One way to find out was through competitions-and that was how automobile racing started!

Motorsports emerged in the wake of a major shift in motive power.

When early automobile manufacturers worldwide were vying for dominance, there was no advertisement more effective than winning races. As such, many automobile manufacturers committed to racing, staking their reputations on success at the track. The relentless competition that ensued yielded remarkable breakthroughs in automotive technology.

2Today's Motorsport Technology Shapes Tomorrow's

Commercial Production Cars

Numerous international car races are being held around the world today, including rallies that call for superior driving speed and accuracy over difficult terrain and endurance races that test the vehicle's robustness and fuel efficiency.

Japanese automobile manufacturers are eagerly participating in some of the toughest and most prestigious races in the world, encouraging the rapid growth of motorsport culture in Japan.

There were times when commercial cars inspired racing technology, and souped-up commercial cars dominated the world of racing. Today, the roles are reversed: cutting-edge technologies cultivated through motorsports are regularly integrated into commercial vehicles to enhance performance.

3A New Shift in Motive Power Changes the Future

of Mobility and Motorsports

A hundred thirty years have passed since the dawn of motorsports, and the world is now facing another shift in what powers vehicles. The global auto industry is working to achieve technological breakthroughs in electricity, hydrogen, biofuel, and other sources to fulfill its carbon neutrality mandate.

Spawned by the earlier shift in motive power, motorsports has produced advanced automotive technologies through extremely intense competition and is now poised to define the next generation of mobility by redefining manufacturing.