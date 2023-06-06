Toyota Motor : Are All BEVs Cut from the Same Cloth?

In rapidly changing times, generations of Lexus's craftspeople have remained dedicated to creating a sense of "comforting luxury."

I'm sure you have all seen images of Chairman Akio Toyoda in his racing suit, working directly with the development teams to test and improve our cars.

We do all this to provide ever-better cars to the people who love them.

To talk about Lexus's spirit of monozukuri, there is one important person that I would like to introduce.

He was involved in every aspect of developing Lexus's flagship luxury coupe, the LC, as a key development team member led by current president Koji Sato, the model's chief engineer at the time.

Later, as CE, he oversaw the development of Lexus's battery EV models, including the UX300e and RZ, and helped to propel the company's electrification strategy. Then in March this year, he became President of Lexus International.



Today, it gives me great pleasure to be joined here by Mr. Takashi Watanabe, the new President of Lexus International.

This year's Auto Shanghai is Mr. Watanabe's first international motor show since taking the helm at Lexus. President Watanabe, please join us!