Toyota Motor : Automobile Museum to Hold the 32nd Classic Car Festival in Japan

Nagakute City, Aichi, Japan, September 24, 2021―The Toyota Automobile Museum will host its 32nd Classic Car Festival on Sunday, October 24, at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute City, Aichi. The community-based event is aimed at promoting and sustaining automobile culture.

Under this year's theme, "Sustainable car ownership as a rising culture," the festival features a street parade and an exhibition that will pay tribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), accompanied by a variety of information through fun-filled live streaming. As part of the sustainability theme, the parade of classic cars manufactured 30 years ago or earlier will be joined by some of the latest electric vehicles.

The parade route runs through downtown Nagakute so that many onlookers can stop and cheer. About 100 privately owned cars will depart from the museum and parade through the town before reaching Aichi Expo Memorial Park. The spectacular motorcade will include old and new vehicles spanning the 100-year history of automobiles in Japan, the U.S., and Europe. Complementing these entries will be Toyota's LQ concept vehicle, the Mirai fuel-cell vehicle, and the C+ pod ultra-compact battery-powered electric vehicle.

Various events will be held at the venue, including a display of the parade vehicles, a demonstration of the power supply capability of an electric vehicle, a presentation of restoration projects, and a motorsport-related exhibition.

The events will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the car community site GAZOO and on a local cable TV channel (Himawari 11). Broadcasts will be in two parts: the first, in the morning, will cover the parade, and the afternoon part will feature Udo Suzuki (of the comedy duo Kyaeen) and his humorous report from the venue.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, the number of entrants to the Aichi Expo Memorial Park venue will be appropriately limited. If Aichi Prefecture is under a state of emergency on the day of the event, for example, entry will be severely restricted. Please check the latest information beforehand by visiting the museum's website at https://toyota-automobile-museum.jp/.

Summary of the festival

Date Sunday, October 24 (free admission), rain or shine Time 9:30-16:00 Venue Aichi Expo Memorial Park (Moricoro Park)

* The parade starts at the Toyota Automobile Museum at 08:45. Participating vehicles about 100 privately owned cars and 10 event vehicles, etc. Schedule [08:45-10:45] Classic car parade [09:30-16:00]Vehicle exhibition Live streaming

Part 1 (08:30-10:00): A parade of treasured cars from different ages

Part 2 (13:00-14:30): What a collection of classic cars! - Surprise interviews with Udo Suzuki

Program details

Classic car parade (08:45-10:45) About 100 privately owned cars from Japan, the U.S., and Europe will parade through 14 kilometers of public roads in Nagakute City. 08:30 Starting ceremony (Toyota Automobile Museum)

08:45 Parade starts

10:45 Parade ends Toyota Automobile Museum

―Waki Intersection

―Ichigahora Intersection

―Takenoyama Chuo Intersection

―Netake Intersection

―Nishihara Intersection

―Nagakute Onsen Gozarasse

―Aichi Expo Memorial Park Vehicle exhibition (09:30-16:00) The privately owned cars (about 100 in all) will be on display after the parade.

Event Zone (09:30-16:00)

SDGs Zone ◆Introductory exhibition of SDGs

A clear-cut presentation of the 17 sustainable development goals ◆Electric Vehicle Exhibition

A display of electric vehicles that participated in the parade and a demo of an electric vehicle as a mobile power source Restoration Zone ◆GR heritage parts

Reproduced parts for Toyota 2000GT, Supra A70/A80, etc., will be on display. ◆ All car-related questions answered

Classic cars and parts being restored will be exhibited, and questions and enquiries about classic car restoration will be answered at this booth (with cooperation of Shinmei Industry Co., Ltd.) Motorsports Zone ◆ Fuji Speedway Hotel / Fuji Motorsports Museum

Introduction of a hotel with a museum scheduled to open in fall 2022 on a site adjacent to the Fuji Speedway Local Information Zone ◆ Information presented by local exhibitors

- Aichi Urban Development Association

- Nagakute City Tourist Exchange Association

- Japan Service Dog Association (Cynthia's Hill)

* The content of the events may vary depending on weather conditions, etc.

Live streaming

The street parade and activities at the festival venue will be broadcast live on YouTube (official GAZOO channel1) and Himawari cable TV (Himawari 112). Part 1 (08:30-10:00): A parade of treasured cars from different ages

Part 2 (13:00-14:30): What a collection of classic cars! - Surprise interviews with Udo Suzuki YouTube special streaming page (GAZOO) Note 1. Official GAZOO channel: Official YouTube channel for GAZOO, a community website for car enthusiasts managed by Toyota.https://www.youtube.com/user/gazoo Note 2. Himawari 11: A local cable TV channel for viewers subscribed to Himawari Network services in Toyota, Miyoshi, and Nagakute Cities. Himawari Network

Getting to the venue

As parking at the venue is limited, please use the following means of transport:

- Free shuttle bus

The buses will operate between Toyota Automobile Museum and Aichi Expo Memorial Park every 15 minutes between 9:30 and 16:30.- Park-and-ride

A temporary parking lot (up to 300 cars, free of charge) will be provided on the south side of the museum. From there, walk four minutes to Geidai-Dori Station and take the Linimo to Aichi Expo Memorial Park Station.

Sponsors

Aichi Prefecture, Nagakute City, Aichi Prefectural Board of Education, Nagakute City Board of Education, Aichi Urban Development Association, Nagakute City Tourist Exchange Association

COVID-19 prevention measures

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following measures will be taken:

- People with temperatures at or above 37.5°C will be refused entry.

- Admission may be limited if the venue is crowded.

- Please wear a mask in the venue and maintain an adequate social distance from other visitors.

- There will be no food trucks and no food or drink will be served.

- Before visiting, please download and connect to COCOA, a COVID-19 contact confirmation app.

PDF downloads

Flyer