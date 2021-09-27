Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Automobile Museum to Hold the 32nd Classic Car Festival in Japan

09/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nagakute City, Aichi, Japan, September 24, 2021―The Toyota Automobile Museum will host its 32nd Classic Car Festival on Sunday, October 24, at the Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute City, Aichi. The community-based event is aimed at promoting and sustaining automobile culture.

Under this year's theme, "Sustainable car ownership as a rising culture," the festival features a street parade and an exhibition that will pay tribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), accompanied by a variety of information through fun-filled live streaming. As part of the sustainability theme, the parade of classic cars manufactured 30 years ago or earlier will be joined by some of the latest electric vehicles.

The parade route runs through downtown Nagakute so that many onlookers can stop and cheer. About 100 privately owned cars will depart from the museum and parade through the town before reaching Aichi Expo Memorial Park. The spectacular motorcade will include old and new vehicles spanning the 100-year history of automobiles in Japan, the U.S., and Europe. Complementing these entries will be Toyota's LQ concept vehicle, the Mirai fuel-cell vehicle, and the C+ pod ultra-compact battery-powered electric vehicle.

Various events will be held at the venue, including a display of the parade vehicles, a demonstration of the power supply capability of an electric vehicle, a presentation of restoration projects, and a motorsport-related exhibition.

The events will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the car community site GAZOO and on a local cable TV channel (Himawari 11). Broadcasts will be in two parts: the first, in the morning, will cover the parade, and the afternoon part will feature Udo Suzuki (of the comedy duo Kyaeen) and his humorous report from the venue.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, the number of entrants to the Aichi Expo Memorial Park venue will be appropriately limited. If Aichi Prefecture is under a state of emergency on the day of the event, for example, entry will be severely restricted. Please check the latest information beforehand by visiting the museum's website at https://toyota-automobile-museum.jp/.

Summary of the festival

Date Sunday, October 24 (free admission), rain or shine
Time 9:30-16:00
Venue Aichi Expo Memorial Park (Moricoro Park)
* The parade starts at the Toyota Automobile Museum at 08:45.
Participating vehicles about 100 privately owned cars and 10 event vehicles, etc.
Schedule [08:45-10:45] Classic car parade

[09:30-16:00]Vehicle exhibition

Live streaming
Part 1 (08:30-10:00): A parade of treasured cars from different ages
Part 2 (13:00-14:30): What a collection of classic cars! - Surprise interviews with Udo Suzuki

Program details

Classic car parade (08:45-10:45)

About 100 privately owned cars from Japan, the U.S., and Europe will parade through 14 kilometers of public roads in Nagakute City.

08:30 Starting ceremony (Toyota Automobile Museum)
08:45 Parade starts
10:45 Parade ends

Toyota Automobile Museum
―Waki Intersection
―Ichigahora Intersection
―Takenoyama Chuo Intersection
―Netake Intersection
―Nishihara Intersection
―Nagakute Onsen Gozarasse
―Aichi Expo Memorial Park

Vehicle exhibition (09:30-16:00)

The privately owned cars (about 100 in all) will be on display after the parade.

Event Zone (09:30-16:00)

SDGs Zone

Introductory exhibition of SDGs
A clear-cut presentation of the 17 sustainable development goals

Electric Vehicle Exhibition
A display of electric vehicles that participated in the parade and a demo of an electric vehicle as a mobile power source

Restoration Zone

GR heritage parts
Reproduced parts for Toyota 2000GT, Supra A70/A80, etc., will be on display.

◆ All car-related questions answered
Classic cars and parts being restored will be exhibited, and questions and enquiries about classic car restoration will be answered at this booth (with cooperation of Shinmei Industry Co., Ltd.)

Motorsports Zone

◆ Fuji Speedway Hotel / Fuji Motorsports Museum
Introduction of a hotel with a museum scheduled to open in fall 2022 on a site adjacent to the Fuji Speedway

Local Information Zone

Information presented by local exhibitors
- Aichi Urban Development Association
- Nagakute City Tourist Exchange Association
- Japan Service Dog Association (Cynthia's Hill)

* The content of the events may vary depending on weather conditions, etc.

Live streaming

The street parade and activities at the festival venue will be broadcast live on YouTube (official GAZOO channel1) and Himawari cable TV (Himawari 112).

Part 1 (08:30-10:00): A parade of treasured cars from different ages
Part 2 (13:00-14:30): What a collection of classic cars! - Surprise interviews with Udo Suzuki

YouTube special streaming page (GAZOO)

Note 1. Official GAZOO channel: Official YouTube channel for GAZOO, a community website for car enthusiasts managed by Toyota.https://www.youtube.com/user/gazoo

Note 2. Himawari 11: A local cable TV channel for viewers subscribed to Himawari Network services in Toyota, Miyoshi, and Nagakute Cities.

Himawari Network

Getting to the venue

As parking at the venue is limited, please use the following means of transport:
- Free shuttle bus
The buses will operate between Toyota Automobile Museum and Aichi Expo Memorial Park every 15 minutes between 9:30 and 16:30.- Park-and-ride
A temporary parking lot (up to 300 cars, free of charge) will be provided on the south side of the museum. From there, walk four minutes to Geidai-Dori Station and take the Linimo to Aichi Expo Memorial Park Station.

Sponsors

Aichi Prefecture, Nagakute City, Aichi Prefectural Board of Education, Nagakute City Board of Education, Aichi Urban Development Association, Nagakute City Tourist Exchange Association

COVID-19 prevention measures

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following measures will be taken:
- People with temperatures at or above 37.5°C will be refused entry.
- Admission may be limited if the venue is crowded.
- Please wear a mask in the venue and maintain an adequate social distance from other visitors.
- There will be no food trucks and no food or drink will be served.
- Before visiting, please download and connect to COCOA, a COVID-19 contact confirmation app.

PDF downloads

Flyer

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:32pTOYOTA MOTOR : Stock Information
PU
02:32pTOYOTA MOTOR : Automobile Museum to Hold the 32nd Classic Car Festival in Japan
PU
11:20aTOYOTA MOTOR : Unveils the New Tundra TRD Pro for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Seri..
AQ
11:20aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMMWV Celebrates 25 Years, Nearly 20 Million Powertrains Built; Innovation,..
AQ
11:12aVAIL RESORTS : And toyota announce mobility partnership to enhance guest experience for ou..
AQ
10:51aTOYOTA MOTOR : (Form 6-K)
PU
04:02aTOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
09/24Toyota Unveils the New Tundra TRD Pro for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
CI
09/24TOYOTA MOTOR : to field Tundra TRD Pro truck next season in NASCAR
AQ
09/24REE Automotive and Hino Win European Product Design Award for Top Design for Society; H..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 153 B 281 B 281 B
Net income 2022 2 666 B 24 017 M 24 017 M
Net Debt 2022 17 313 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 28 639 B 258 B 258 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10 330,00 JPY
Average target price 11 236,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.82%252 924
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.25%137 986
DAIMLER AG28.53%93 053
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY25.43%75 824
BMW AG12.96%61 932
FORD MOTOR COMPANY56.77%55 048