Heritage and Evolution Special Exhibition Zone with demo runs (11:30-12:00) and commemorative photo sessions (9:30-11:00, 12:00-15:00)

The exhibition will include cars that have long been cherished and become a part of our heritage as well as the line of cars that continue to evolve by embracing change.

◆Cadillac Model Thirty (1912, U.S.A.)

Equipped with an electric starter, this car eliminated the cumbersome and often dangerous hand crank. The use of the electric starter and a dynamo enabled the adoption of electric headlights as standard equipment, adding to the novel features of this model.

◆Daihatsu Midget Model DKA (1959, Japan)

At a time when automobiles were largely a means of public transport in Japan, the private car ownership began with commercial-use vehicles. It was the three-wheeled Midget, released in 1957, that pushed this trend into the mainstream. Affordable and easy to handle, this car only required a minivehicle license to drive, which made it hugely popular.

◆Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz (1959, U.S.A.)

This famous Cadillac model symbolizes America in the 1950s. Sporting bold design features such as tail fins and a liberally chrome-plated grille with an integrated bumper, this car also adopted many state-of-the-art features of the time, including power windows, cruise control, and power steering.

◆Toyota 2000GT "Bond Car" (1966, Japan)

This vehicle was equipped for use in the 1967 James Bond movie You Only Live Twice. The fact that a Japanese car was featured in an international blockbuster was news in itself. The 2000GT altered the workhorse image of Japanese cars that was prevalent at the time, and showed the world that Japan was becoming a major auto manufacturing country.

◆Toyopet Crown Model RS21 (1960, Japan)

This car is an improved version of the first-generation Crown Model RS. The RS paved the way for Japan's motorization, and its success greatly encouraged the domestic auto industry as a whole. It was hailed as a pure Japanese car that was well balanced in every way, including ride comfort and durability. The RS21 will lead the parade this year.

◆Crown Crossover (2022, Japan)

Pursuing a Crown for a new era and inheriting the DNA of innovation and limit-pushing, the new Crown was introduced as a flagship for a new era. The Crown Crossover's innovative package combines a sedan and an SUV, representing new values unconstrained by conventional concepts. The car features powerful styling with large-diameter wheels, excellent ease of entry and exit, and high visibility. The newly developed dual boost hybrid system delivers a powerful yet comfortable ride, and it is combined with the mature and evolved series parallel hybrid system to deliver a smooth, high-quality ride.

◆An unreleased new model from Toyota