    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-16 am EST
1817.50 JPY   +0.11%
Toyota Motor : Baseline Production Volume for 2023

01/16/2023 | 03:10am EST
Jan. 16, 2023

Baseline Production Volume for 2023

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plan due to the spread of COVID-19 and shortages of parts such as semiconductors, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers, who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

We have had to make a number of changes to our production plan due to parts supply shortages such as semiconductors, imposing considerable burdens on production sites including those of suppliers. Last April, we revised production plans to be more reasonable in line with recent realities as part of an "intentional pause" and created plans based on the personnel structures and facility capacities of suppliers.

Our approach to our 2023 production plan is to place the highest priority on safety and quality while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date. To this end, we have engaged in repeated discussions on creating achievable production plans with minimal fluctuation.

Currently, we are working toward a production volume with a ceiling of 10.6 million units for 2023. However, as in the previous year, the impact of parts supply shortages such as semiconductors remains unclear. Thus, we have set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of approximately 10%. This value is intended to communicate production plans to suppliers and other stakeholders as a baseline reference for planning personnel structures and facility capacities. We are sharing this value that incorporates a range as there will be fluctuation risks to our production volume ceiling in the event of impact from parts supply shortages such as semiconductors, as there was in the previous year. We will work closely with our suppliers in advance to reduce the impact of fluctuations as much as possible in our production activities.

The situation this year remains difficult to predict due to factors such as semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully examine parts supplies and supplier situations to create more stable production plans and reduce supplier burdens, while considering all possible production fluctuation measures to ensure that we can deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:30aToyota says to produce 10.6 mln vehicles in 2023
03:10aToyota Motor : Baseline Production Volume for 2023
01/13U.S. to lend ioneer $700 million for Nevada lithium mine
01/13Back to the future: Toyota sets sights on old-car upgrades in zero-em..
01/13Rallye Monte-carlo : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing starts WRC title defence on magical Monte
01/13Pound at USD1.22 as UK GDP up, US inflation cools
01/13Press Conference : President Toyoda's and Chief Branding Officer Sato's Speech at TOKYO AU..
01/13South Korean Stocks Climb as US Inflation Further Weakens in December; Hankook Tire Add..
01/13Hankook Tire to Supply Tires to Toyota’s First Electric SUV; Shares Jump 5%
01/12Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
Financials
Sales 2023 37 023 B 290 B 290 B
Net income 2023 2 624 B 20 562 M 20 562 M
Net Debt 2023 19 927 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,56x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 24 720 B 194 B 194 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 815,50 JPY
Average target price 2 202,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.17%193 695
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.46%79 246
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.19%77 596
BMW AG10.03%63 605
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.53%51 870
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.37%51 141