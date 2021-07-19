Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 07/19
9740 JPY   -1.28%
02:46pTOYOTA MOTOR : Brand
PU
02:44pTOYOTA MOTOR : Design
PU
02:44pTOYOTA MOTOR : Vehicle Gallery
PU
Toyota Motor : Brand

07/19/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Toyota Brand
  • Vehicle GalleryBrowse news releases and images to learn more about Toyota models released to date.
  • Exclusive Product StoriesLearn more about the history and spirit of Toyota models throughout the ages.
  • Toyota DesignDesign Sketches and Team Members
  • Toyota in Your Country
Top Picks
  • Tokyo Motor Show 2019Overview of Toyota's exhibition and history of the Tokyo Motor Show
  • Land Cruiser 10 million markReliable and rugged, Land Cruiser celebrates 10 million in sales since its debut in 1951.
  • 50 years of HiluxBorn to be tough! 50 years of working to be a reliable partner.
  • Corolla 50th AnniversaryDebuting in 1966, the Corolla celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.
  • EmblemDiscover the evolution and meaning of the Toyota logo, from the Toyoda eagle to the oval mark used today.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 18:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 050 B 283 B 283 B
Net income 2022 2 632 B 24 026 M 24 026 M
Net Debt 2022 18 904 B 173 B 173 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 27 211 B 248 B 248 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9 740,00 JPY
Average target price 10 921,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.41%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.24%152 568
DAIMLER AG24.10%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.19%87 475
BMW AG18.37%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY54.84%60 633