Even if BEVs and other vehicles emit no CO2 while driving, their contribution to decarbonization differs greatly depending on whether a country's electricity comes from renewable energy or fossil fuels.

At the same time, their convenience for users varies widely between countries with ample charging infrastructure and those without.

Given these factors and Toyota's globe-spanning business, the company has continued to emphasize that there is more than one way to reach carbon neutrality, with different approaches to suit individual countries.

A prime example is Brazil, a country that is charting its own path, unswayed by the strategies of other regions. Toyota Times traveled halfway around the world to investigate a decarbonization endeavor 50 years in the making.

