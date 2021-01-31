Toyota Motor : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Jan 2021)

Announced on January 29, 2021
Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 29, 2021Last date at workJanuary 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 28, 2021
Announced on January 26, 2021
Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 26, 2021Last date at workJanuary 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021
Announced on January 25, 2021
Location, WorksiteChild Care Facility in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 23, 2021
Announced on January 22, 2021
Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 22, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 20, 2021
Announced on January 21, 2021
Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture,
JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 19, 2021
Announced on January 20, 2021
Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 19, 2021Last date at workJanuary 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 16, 2021
Announced on January 18, 2021
Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 16, 2021Last date at workJanuary 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 16, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 17, 2021Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 26, 2020
Announced on January 14, 2021
Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerTrainee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 14, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 14, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 13, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 13, 2021
Announced on January 12, 2021
Location, WorksiteRugby Club TOYOTA Verblitz in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerCommissioned employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNot applicableDate work site was disinfectedNot applicableOthers
-
In total, twelve members (athletes and staff) which were in close contact with the employee have been confirmed positive. (seven male members in their 20's, two male members in their 30's, an on-site contractor in his 30's, two on-site contractors in their 40's)
-
Date tested positiveFrom January 9 to January 10, 2021
-
Last date at workNo one has reported to work in the questioned period
-
Date work site was disinfectedToyota Sports Center and the dormitory were disinfected on January 11, 2021
Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021
Announced on January 11, 2021
Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 8Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany house in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteCompany house in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteInazawa Parts Center in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 10, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 10, 2021
Announced on January 8, 2021
Location, WorksiteTeiho Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 7, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021
Announced on January 7, 2021
Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workJanuary 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 6, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the employee was yet to be assigned to a workplaceDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illness
Announced on January 6, 2021
Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 22, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 22, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 27, 2020OthersThe on-site contractor was a close contact of the infected employee in the same workplace announced on January 6.Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 29, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 25