Toyota Motor : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Jan-Aug 2021)

Aug. 30, 2021 COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Jan-Aug 2021) Announcement We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires. Latest case of COVID-19 at Toyota facilities Announced on August 30, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021OthersHe was one of those who had been in close contact with the an infected employee previously announced on August 27.Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since August 24, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 28, 2021Last date at workAugust 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 28, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 29, 2021Last date at workAugust 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 29, 2021Last date at workAugust 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 29, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteMeiko Center ,Tokai City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 28, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 29, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 30, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 28, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 29, 2021Last date at workAugust 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2021 Announced on August 27, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, two in their 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 25, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 25, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since August 21, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 26, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 27, 2021Last date at workAugust 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2021 Announced on August 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 22, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerThree males in their 10'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22 and 23, 2021 OthersOne of the three was one of those who had been in close with the infected employee previously announced on August 23.Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 23, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 24, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2021Last date at workAugust 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021 Announced on August 23, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workOthersHe was one of those who had been in close with the infected employee previously announced on August 15.Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 16, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 17, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 18, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 17, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 19, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 18, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 16, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 20, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 21, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 21, 2021Last date at workAugust 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 22, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 22, 2021Last date at workAugust 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 23, 2021 Announced on August 16, 2021 Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 7, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (two males in their 20's, a male in his 30's, two males in their 40's, two males in their 50's) Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 8 and 9 and 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 9, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 10, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since August 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office gymnasium, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 9, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 12, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workAugust 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 13, 2021Last date at workAugust 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 11, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 15, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory,in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 11, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workLocation, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 16, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to summer holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work Announced on August 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 2, 2021Last date at workJuly 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 3, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 2, 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 4, 2021Last date at workAugust 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 3, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 5, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2021Last date at workAugust 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 5, 2021 Announced on August 2, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteHigashi-Fuji Technical Center, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedAugust 1, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerLine workers (a male in his 10's, a male in his 20's, two males in their 30's, a male in their 40's)Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30 and 31, 2021Last date at workJuly 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29 and 31, August 2, 2021 Announced on July 30, 2021 Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 29, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 28, 29 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 29, 2021Last date at workJuly 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2021Last date at workJuly 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29, 30 2021 Announced on July 28, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 27, 2021Last date at workJuly 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 27, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 27, 2021Last date at workJuly 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 26, 27 2021Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 27, 2021Last date at workJuly 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 27, 2021 Announced on July 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 21,2021Last date at workJuly 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 19, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 22, 2021Last date at workJuly 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 22, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 25, 2021Last date at workJuly 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 25, 2021 Announced on July 20, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 19, 2021Last date at workJuly 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 17, 2021Last date at workJuly 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 19, 2021 Announced on July 19, 2021 Location, WorksiteKudan Buliding, Chiyoda, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 16, 2021Last date at workJuly 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 14, 2021Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 18, 2021Last date at workJuly 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 16, 2021 Announced on July 16, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 15, 2021Last date at workJuly 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJuly 15, 2021 Announced on June 29, 2021 Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 27, 2021Last date at workJune 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 28, 2021 Announced on June 28, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 26, 2021Last date at workJune 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 23, 2021 Announced on June 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 24, 2021Last date at workJune 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 24, 2021 Announced on June 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 18, 2021Last date at workJune 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 18, 2021 Announced on June 18, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 17, 2021Last date at workJune 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 17, 2021Last date at workJune 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 17, 2021 Announced on June 15, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 14, 2021Last date at workJune 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 11, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 14, 2021Last date at workJune 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 14, 2021 Announced on June 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 10, 2021Last date at workJune 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021 Announced on June 10, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 9, 2021Last date at workJune 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 9, 2021Last date at workJune 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 9, 2021 Announced on June 9, 2021 Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 8, 2021Last date at workJune 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021 Announced on June 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 7, 2021Last date at workJune 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021 Announced on June 7, 2021 Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 7, 2021Last date at workJune 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 3, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, LIne workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workJune 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 6, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workMay 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 4, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the staff in question is on temporary assignment outside the companyDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work Announced on June 4, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 3, 2021Last date at workJune 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 3, 2021Last date at workJune 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 3, 2021 Announced on June 2, 2021 Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021 Announced on June 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 31, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 31, 2021Last date at workMay 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31 and June 1, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021 Announced on May 31, 2021 Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 28, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 28, 2021Last date at workMay 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 27, 2021 Announced on May 28, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 27, 2021Last date at workMay 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 28, 2021 Announced on May 27, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 26, 2021Last date at workMay 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 27, 2021 Announced on May 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 25, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since May 18, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 25, 2021Last date at workMay 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 24, 2021 Announced on May 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 24, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 24, 2021Last date at workMay 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 24, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 25, 2021Last date at workMay 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 25, 2021 Announced on May 24, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line worker Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 24, 2021Last date at workMay 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 24, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 22, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 22, 2021Last date at workMay 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 21, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 21, 2021 Announced on May 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021 Announced on May 20, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021 Announced on May 19, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTeiho Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021 Announced on May 18, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 17, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 17, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021 Announced on May 17, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 4 males in their 10's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 15, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 12, 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 15, 16, 2021 Announced on May 14, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021 Announced on May 13, 2021 Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi city, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 12, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021 Announced on May 12, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 12, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 9, 2021Location, WorksiteTamomi Yard, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 11, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021 Announced on May 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture , JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 6, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 9, 2021Location, WorksiteNisshin Training Center in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture , JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 10, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021 Announced on May 10, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 1, 2021Last date at workApril 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 1, 2021Last date at workApril 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 3, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 8, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021OthersDisinfection of areas were conducted on May 7, during the long holidaysLocation, WorksiteAlvalk Tokyo in Fuchu City, Tokyo, JapanType of worker2 males in their 20s, 1 male in his 30sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workOthersToyota Fuchu Sports Center was disinfected on May 8Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 8, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021 Announced on April 28, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Female, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 28, 2021Last date at workApril 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 25, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, LIne workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 28, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 27, 2021Last date at workApril 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 23, 2021 Announced on April 27, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 23, 2021Last date at workApril 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22 and 23, 2021 Announced on April 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 26, 2021Last date at workApril 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 26, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 23, 2021Last date at workApril 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22, 2021 Announced on April 23, 2021 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, LIne workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 22, 2021Last date at workApril 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22, 2021 Announced on April 22, 2021 Location, WorksiteYokohama Office in Yokohama city, Kanagawa Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 22, 2021Last date at workApril 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 21, 2021Last date at workApril 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 21, 2021Last date at workApril 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 21, 2021Last date at workApril 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 20 and 21, 2021 Announced on April 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 20, 2021Last date at workApril 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 15, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, FemaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 20, 2021Last date at workApril 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 20, 2021 Announced on April 20, 2021 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 19, 2021Last date at workApril 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 19, 2021Last date at workApril 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 14, 2021Location, WorksiteInazawa Parts Center in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 19, 2021Last date at workApril 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 19, 2021 Announced on April 19, 2021 Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi city, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 17, 2021Last date at workApril 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 19, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 19, 2021Last date at workApril 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 15, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LIne workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 17, 2021Last date at workApril 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 15, 2021Location, WorksiteHirose Office in Toyota city, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 17, 2021Last date at workApril 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 17, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 16, 2021Last date at workApril 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 16, 2021 Announced on April 15, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 15, 2021Last date at workApril 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 15, 2021 Announced on April 12, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 9, 2021Last date at workApril 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 9, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 9, 2021Last date at workApril 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 8, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 9, 2021Last date at workApril 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since April 3 Announced on April 9, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 8, 2021Last date at workApril 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 8, 2021 Announced on April 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 7, 2021Last date at workMarch 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 7, 2021 Announced on April 7, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 70's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 6, 2021Last date at workApril 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 6, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 6, 2021Last date at workApril 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 6, 2021 Announced on April 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 6, 2021Last date at workApril 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 6, 2021 Announced on April 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteAlvalk Tokyo in Fuchu City, Tokyo, JapanType of workerCommissioned employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 31, 2021Last date at workNot applicableDate work site was disinfectedThe practice facility (Toyota Fuchu Sports Center) that the infected used on March 30 was disinfected on April 1.Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 31, 2021Last date at workMarch 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 30, 2021 Announced on March 29, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 26, 2021Last date at workMarch 25, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 26, 2021 Announced on March 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 26, 2021Last date at workMarch 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 25, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 26, 2021Last date at workMarch 24, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 25, 2021 Announced on March 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 25, 2021Last date at workMarch 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 24 and 25, 2021 Announced on March 22, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 20, 2021Last date at workMarch 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 20, 2021Last date at workMarch 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 19, 2021 Announced on March 17, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 17, 2021Last date at workMarch 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 16 and 17, 2021 Announced on March 12, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 12, 2021Last date at workMarch 9, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 10, 2021 Announced on March 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteTokyo Design Research & Laboratory in Hachioji City, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 8, 2021Last date at workMarch 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 5, 2021 Announced on March 3, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 3, 2021Last date at workFebruary 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 1, 2021 Announced on March 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 26, 2021Last date at workFebruary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 22, 2021 Announced on February 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 26, 2021Last date at workFebruary 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 24, 2021 Announced on February 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 24, 2021Last date at workFebruary 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 24, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 24, 2021Last date at workFebruary 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 23, 2021 Announced on February 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 8, 2021Last date at workFebruary 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 8, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto district in Toyota City, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 6, 2021Last date at workFebruary 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 3, 2021 Announced on February 4, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 3, 2021Last date at workFebruary 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 3, 2021 Announced on February 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 29, 2021Last date at workJanuary 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 29, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 30, 2021Last date at workJanuary 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 28, 2021 Announced on January 29, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 29, 2021Last date at workJanuary 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 28, 2021 Announced on January 26, 2021 Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 26, 2021Last date at workJanuary 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021 Announced on January 25, 2021 Location, WorksiteChild Care Facility in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 23, 2021 Announced on January 22, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 22, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 20, 2021 Announced on January 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 19, 2021 Announced on January 20, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 19, 2021Last date at workJanuary 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 16, 2021 Announced on January 18, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 16, 2021Last date at workJanuary 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 16, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 17, 2021Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 26, 2020 Announced on January 14, 2021 Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerTrainee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 14, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 14, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 13, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 13, 2021 Announced on January 12, 2021 Location, WorksiteRugby Club TOYOTA Verblitz in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerCommissioned employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNot applicableDate work site was disinfectedNot applicableOthers In total, twelve members (athletes and staff) which were in close contact with the employee have been confirmed positive. (seven male members in their 20's, two male members in their 30's, an on-site contractor in his 30's, two on-site contractors in their 40's)

Date tested positiveFrom January 9 to January 10, 2021

Last date at workNo one has reported to work in the questioned period

Date work site was disinfectedToyota Sports Center and the dormitory were disinfected on January 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021 Announced on January 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 8Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany house in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteCompany house in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteInazawa Parts Center in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 10, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 10, 2021 Announced on January 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteTeiho Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 7, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021 Announced on January 7, 2021 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workJanuary 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 6, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the employee was yet to be assigned to a workplaceDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illness Announced on January 6, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 22, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 22, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 27, 2020OthersThe on-site contractor was a close contact of the infected employee in the same workplace announced on January 6.Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 29, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 25 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 29, 2021Last date at workJanuary 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 26, 2021Last date at workJanuary 23, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021Location, WorksiteChild Care Facility in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 25, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 25, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 23, 2021Last date at workJanuary 22, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 23, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 22, 2021Last date at workJanuary 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 22, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 20, 2021Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun,JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 21, 2021Last date at workJanuary 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 19, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 19, 2021Last date at workJanuary 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 16, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 16, 2021Last date at workJanuary 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 16, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 17, 2021Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 26, 2020Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerTrainee, 10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 14, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 14, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 13, 2021Last date at workJanuary 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 13, 2021Location, WorksiteRugby Club TOYOTA Verblitz in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerCommissioned employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNot applicableDate work site was disinfectedNot applicableOthersLocation, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 11, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 11, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since January 8Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hosptal in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany house in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteCompany house in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workNo report to office due to winter holidaysDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteInazawa Parts Center in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 10, 2021Last date at workJanuary 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 10, 2021Location, WorksiteTeiho Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 8, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 7, 2021Last date at workJanuary 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workJanuary 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJanuary 6, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJanuary 6, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the employee was yet to be assigned to a workplaceDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work before onset of illnessLocation, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 22, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 22, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 26, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 26, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedDecember 27, 2020OthersThe on-site contractor was a close contact of the infected employee in the same workplace announced on January 6.Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveDecember 29, 2020Last date at workDecember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since December 25 Attachments Original document

