Toyota Motor : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Mar-Nov 2020)

Nov. 30, 2020 COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Mar-Nov 2020) Announcement We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires. Latest case of COVID-19 at Toyota facilities Announced on November 30, 2020 Location, WorksiteRugby Club TOYOTA Verblitz in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerCommissioned employee, 20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 18, 2020Last date at workNot applicableDate work site was disinfectedNot applicableOthers Two other members (male in their 30s) of close contact with the infected employee has been confirmed positive

Date tested positiveNovember 26, 2020

Last date at workNo work attendance

Date work site was disinfectedToyota Sports Center was disinfected on November 27, 2020 as a precautionary measure, but none of the people that tested positive had used the facility recently. Announced on November 27, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 26, 2020Last date at workNovember 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 25, 2020 Announced on November 26, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 26, 2020Last date at workNovember 24, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 24, 2020Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters Office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 25, 2020Last date at workNovember 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 25, 2020 Announced on November 24, 2020 Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 24, 2020Last date at workNovember 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 19, 2020Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 24, 2020Last date at workNovember 12, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work since November 13Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 24, 2020Last date at workNovember 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 23, 2020 Announced on November 23, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 22, 2020Last date at workNovember 17, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 20, 2020Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 22, 2020Last date at workNovember 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 20, 2020Location, WorksiteNagoya Office in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 21, 2020Last date at workNovember 19, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 22, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 21, 2020Last date at workNovember 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 19, 2020Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 20, 2020Last date at workNovember 17, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 19, 2020 Announced on November 20, 2020 Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 20, 2020Last date at workNovember 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 19, 2020Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 20, 2020Last date at workNovember 17, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 20, 2020Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 19, 2020Last date at workNovember 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 19, 2020 Announced on November 19, 2020 Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 18, 2020Last date at workNovember 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 18, 2020Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20's, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 18, 2020Last date at workNovember 17, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 18, 2020 Announced on November 18, 2020 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 18, 2020Last date at workNovember 16, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 17, 2020Last date at workNovember 16, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020OthersHe was one of those who had been in close contact with the infected employee previously announced on November 17.Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Niwa District, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 17, 2020Last date at workNovember 14, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 17, 2020Last date at workNovember 13, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020 Announced on November 17, 2020 Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 17, 2020Last date at workNovember 11, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020Location, WorksiteCompany Dormitory, Toyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 17, 2020Last date at workNovember 16, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 16, 2020Last date at workNovember 11, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020 Announced on November 16, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 16, 2020Last date at workNovember 6, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 16, 2020Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 15, 2020Last date at workNovember 6, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 10, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 13, 2020Last date at workNovember 6, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 6, 2020OthersHe was one of those who had been in close contact with the infected employee previously announced on November 9. Announced on November 12, 2020 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 11, 2020Last date at workNovember 10, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 11, 2020 Announced on November 11, 2020 Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 10, 2020Last date at workNovember 9, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 10, 2020 Announced on November 10, 2020 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 10, 2020Last date at workNovember 4, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 5, 2020 Announced on November 9, 2020 Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 9, 2020Last date at workNovember 4, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 9, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 9, 2020Last date at workNovember 7, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 9, 2020Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 6, 2020Last date at workNovember 5, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNovember 6, 2020 Announced on November 6, 2020 Location, WorksiteTobishima Logistics Center in Amagun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveNovember 6, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveOctober 31, 2020Last date at workOctober 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedOctober 27, 2020 Announced on October 28, 2020 Location, WorksiteTokai Center in Tokai City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveOctober 28, 2020Last date at workOctober 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedOctober 28, 2020 Announced on October 26, 2020 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveOctober 26, 2020Last date at workOctober 19, 2020Date work site was disinfectedOctober 22, 2020 Announced on September 4, 2020 Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 4, 2020Last date at workSeptember 3, 2020Date work site was disinfectedSeptember 3, 2020 Announced on September 1, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 1, 2020Last date at workAugust 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 30, 2020Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveSeptember 1, 2020Last date at workAugust 27, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 31, 2020 Announced on August 28, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNone Date tested positiveAugust 28, 2020 Last date at workAugust 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 26, 2020Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, Japan Type of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Engineer Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 28, 2020 Last date at workAugust 26, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 27, 2020 Announced on August 24, 2020 Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line worker Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 24, 2020Last date at workAugust 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 20, 2020 Announced on August 13, 2020 Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 12, 2020Last date at workAugust 6, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has been staying at home in self-quarantineOthersShe was one of those who had been in close contact with the infected employee previously announced on August 7. Announced on August 12, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Female, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 12, 2020Last date at workJuly 31, 2020Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has been staying at home in self-quarantineOthersShe was one of those who had been in close contact with the infected employee previously announced on August 1. Announced on August 7, 2020 Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 7, 2020Last date at workAugust 4, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 6, 2020 Announced on August 6, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, Japan Type of worker Full-time employee, 40's, Male, Office worker Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 6, 2020 Last date at workJuly 31, 2020 Date work site was disinfectedJuly 31, 2020 Announced on 9PM August 5, 2020 Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line worker Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 5, 2020 Last date at workAugust 3, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2020 Announced on 5PM August 5, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 5, 2020Last date at workAugust 3, 2020Date work site was disinfectedAugust 4, 2020 Announced on August 2, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker-Employee #1: Full-time employee, 10's, Male, Line worker

-Employee #2: Full-time employee, 20's, Male, Line worker Affect to production operationTakaoka plant production line #1 and #2 will halt production for four hours on August 3 to thoroughly disinfect work site and explain to employees Date tested positiveAugust 1, 2020Last date at workJuly 28, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29, 2020 Announced on 9PM August 1, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveAugust 1, 2020Last date at workJuly 29, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 31, 2020 Announced on 1PM August 1, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City Toyota Memorial Hospital in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Female, Office workerAffect to production operation NoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2020Last date at workJuly 31, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 31, 2020 Announced on 9PM July 31, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2020Last date at workJuly 29, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2020 Announced on 6PM July 31, 2020 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 31, 2020Last date at workJuly 27, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2020 Announced on 11AM July 31, 2020 Location, WorksiteNisshin Training Center in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, and Tajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2020Last date at workJuly 29, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 30, 2020 Announced on 8PM July 30, 2020 Location, WorksiteHonsha Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2020Last date at workJuly 27, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 27, 2020 Announced on 5PM July 30, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 30, 2020Last date at workJuly 28, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29, 2020 Announced on July 29, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota Showroom at Midland Square, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 29, 2020Last date at workJuly 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 29, 2020OthersThe Toyota Showroom is closed from July 29 until further notice. As for the contractor found to be infected, the person is currently stable and recuperating at home. No other employees were found to be in close contact with the infected contractor. Announced on 9PM July 28, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 28, 2020Last date at workJuly 23, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 27, 2020 Announced on 11AM July 28, 2020 Location, WorksiteTokyo Headquarters office, Bunkyo, Tokyo, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 27, 2020Last date at workJuly 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 27, 2020 Announced on July 26, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 25, 2020Last date at workJuly 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 26, 2020 Announced on July 25, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 24, 2020Last date at workJuly 20, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 22, 2020 Announced on July 21, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJuly 21, 2020Last date at workJuly 14, 2020Date work site was disinfectedJuly 17, 2020 Announced on April 11, 2020 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 11, 2020Last date at workMarch 27, 2020Date work site was disinfectedApril 8, 2020 Announced on April 4, 2020 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 4, 2020Last date at workMarch 25, 2020Date work site was disinfectedApril 2, 2020 Announced on March 22, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationTakaoka plant production line #1 halted production between March 23 and 25 Date tested positiveMarch 22, 2020Last date at workMarch 18, 2020Date work site was disinfectedMarch 19, 2020OthersHe was one of those who had been in close contact with the infected employee previously announced on March 20. Announced on March 20, 2020 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 20, 2020Last date at workMarch 13, 2020Date work site was disinfectedMarch 19, 2020 Attachments Original document

