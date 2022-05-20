Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
2048.00 JPY   +2.14%
Toyota Motor : Collaboration with Business Partners

05/20/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Collaboration with Business Partners
Basic Policy

In order to contribute to society through car-manufacturing and monozukuri (making things), and put into practice the principle of "Customer First," it is necessary to share principles and collaborate with our business partners such as suppliers and dealers. Toyota pursues open and fair business, and engages in sustainability initiatives through close collaboration with business partners to raise quality in terms of safety to deliver a high level of customer satisfaction.

Supply Chain

Since its establishment, Toyota has worked closely with its suppliers in its manufacturing operations. As part of these efforts, Toyota has globally implemented its Basic Purchasing Policies in accordance with the spirit of mutual benefit based on mutual trust. We strive to maintain close relationships with existing and new suppliers as we work together to promote our Customer First policy.

In 2009, we established the Supplier CSR Guidelines, laying out the role of businesses in society to facilitate efforts undertaken with our suppliers. (some parts of it have been revised in 2012)

In 2021, we made further revisions focused mainly on addressing environmental and human rights issues that have grown more serious in recent years.

When conducting business transactions, we conclude contracts that clearly spell out legal compliance, respect for human rights, and considerations for local and global environments.

Internally, we work to raise the awareness of all our employees, including buyers, through seminars and training.

Supplier Sustainability Guidelines

Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber Procurement

Natural rubber, the majority of which is considered to be used in automotive parts, is a vital natural resource.

On the other hand, there are concerns such as deforestation in the rubber production areas, social issues in supply chains, and negative impact on local biodiversity.

Toyota Motor Corporation is a member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber, an international membership-driven platform to lead improvements in the socio-economic and environmental performance of these issues, and has promoted our initiatives, in cooperation with our suppliers, through our responses to sustainable procurement of natural rubber.

Anti-Bribery Guidelines (For Business Partners)
Collaboration with Sales Networks

Dealers are the front line of Toyota's "Customer First" policy. Toyota and its dealers share the value of its products/services, and constantly aiming to enhance customer satisfaction, work as one based on a strong relationship of trust through close two-way communication.

Related Information
  • Sustainability Data BookThis data book summarizes Toyota's sustainability policy, initiatives, and activities of previous year.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
