Toyota Motor : Collaboration with Business Partners

In order to contribute to society through car-manufacturing and monozukuri (making things), and put into practice the principle of "Customer First," it is necessary to share principles and collaborate with our business partners such as suppliers and dealers. Toyota pursues open and fair business, and engages in sustainability initiatives through close collaboration with business partners to raise quality in terms of safety to deliver a high level of customer satisfaction.

Since its establishment, Toyota has worked closely with its suppliers in its manufacturing operations. As part of these efforts, Toyota has globally implemented its Basic Purchasing Policies in accordance with the spirit of mutual benefit based on mutual trust. We strive to maintain close relationships with existing and new suppliers as we work together to promote our Customer First policy.

In 2009, we established the Supplier CSR Guidelines, laying out the role of businesses in society to facilitate efforts undertaken with our suppliers. (some parts of it have been revised in 2012)

In 2021, we made further revisions focused mainly on addressing environmental and human rights issues that have grown more serious in recent years.

When conducting business transactions, we conclude contracts that clearly spell out legal compliance, respect for human rights, and considerations for local and global environments.

Internally, we work to raise the awareness of all our employees, including buyers, through seminars and training.

Supplier Sustainability Guidelines